Pompeo says settlement report shows UN’s ‘unrelenting anti-Israel bias’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday denounced the UN release of a list of companies involved with Israeli settlements, saying it proved the world body was biased against the Jewish state.
“Its publication only confirms the unrelenting anti-Israel bias so prevalent at the United Nations,” Pompeo said in a statement, calling himself “outraged.”
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet on Wednesday released a list of 112 companies with activities in Israeli settlements, including major US firms Airbnb, Expedia and TripAdvisor.
The report was ordered in 2016 by the UN Human Rights Council, from which President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew the United States in protest at its alleged targeting of ally Israel.
“The United States has not provided, and will never provide, any information to the Office of the High Commissioner to support compilation of these lists and expresses support for US companies referenced,” Pompeo said.
“We call upon all UN member states to join us in rejecting this effort, which facilitates the discriminatory boycott, divestment, and sanction (BDS) campaign and delegitimizes Israel,” he said.
The BDS campaign, which seeks international boycotts to pressure Israel to improve its treatment of Palestinians, welcomed the publication of the list, which the Palestinian leadership hailed as a victory for international law.
Israeli settlements built on Palestinian land are considered illegal under international law, according to the United Nations and most countries.
Pompeo said last year that the United States no longer agreed that the settlements were illegal, and a Middle East plan released last month by Trump would open the way for Israel to annex much of the West Bank.
‘It has gotten way worse’: Racist bullies increasingly quote Trump while tormenting minority kids
President Donald Trump's election has coincided with a surge in racist bullying in which white children often invoke the president while tormenting minority students.
The Washington Post reports that Trump has been invoked by racist school bullies hundreds of times over the past four years -- and those are just the times that have been documented by local news stories.
"Although many hateful episodes garnered coverage just after the election, The Post found that Trump-connected persecution of children has never stopped," the publication writes. "Even without the huge total from November 2016, an average of nearly two incidents per school week have been publicly reported over the past four years."
Speaker Nancy Pelosi: ‘The attorney general has stooped to these levels — what a sad disappointment to this country’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blasted Attorney General Bill Barr as a "sad disappointment to this country," during her weekly press conference.
Speaking Thursday morning, Pelosi said that President Donald Trump and Barr are "trying to manipulate federal law" for the president's friend. This week prosecutors recommended Roger Stone get seven to nine years in prison after being found guilty on seven felony counts.
Trump drags John Kelly’s wife into the fray as he rages at former chief of staff for not keeping ‘his mouth shut’
President Donald Trump attacked John Kelly -- and bashed his wife -- after the former White House chief of staff criticized his actions toward Ukraine.
Trump lashed out at the retired Marine Corps general for siding with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against the president in the impeachment inquiry.
"When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head," Trump tweeted. "Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut, which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do."