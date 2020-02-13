Professor barred from teaching for rest of semester after calling cops on black student for not moving seats

A professor at Ball State University in Indiana is banned from teaching the rest the semester after he called the police on a black student for moving to his assigned seat, Fox 59 reports.

The outlet first reported last month that senior Sultan Benson said he discovered another student sitting in his assigned seat when he arrived to his Marketing 301 class.

“I just decided after the professor asked me to sit in the back, take my seat in the back. It is what it is, no problem, no harm no foul,” Benson told FOX59. But a half hour into the class, Benson was told to move back to his assigned seat after the other student left. Benson asked the professor, identified as Shaheen Borna, why he needed to move since he was already settled in.

“Either move your seat or I call the police,” Borna replied.

Sure enough, two campus police officers showed up as other students protested, telling the officers that Benson “didn’t do anything.”

Borna eventually wrote a letter of apology to Benson.

“Dear Mr. Benson, Today, during our Marketing 310 class, a situation arose that I mishandled,” the letter read. “I sincerely apologize for this. As a professor at Ball State University, it is my responsibility to ensure that you and all of my students receive an excellent educational experience. I am sorry that my actions today did not contribute to that. I hope you accept my sincere apology.”

Nevertheless, Benson said he didn’t feel comfortable returning to the class, and met with school faculty to discuss the issue. As a result, Ball State told Borna to take the rest of the semester off.

