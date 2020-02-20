‘Propaganda’: Bloomberg destroyed for posting ‘hoax’ clip of his debate performance to make him look better
‘In a Climate of Wildfire Misinformation, This Is Super Irresponsible’
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg‘s performance at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate was by most accounts at best terrible, but that didn’t stop the campaign from pushing out a fake, doctored, and highly-edited clip suggesting the other candidates on stage were silenced by a claim he made.
“I’m the only one here I think that’s ever started a business,” Bloomberg said during the debate, as this actual clip shows.
Here, I made the clip of what actually happened when Bloomberg asked who else had started a business. It was not 20 seconds of dumbfounded silence. pic.twitter.com/cpUAH5mkNJ
— Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) February 20, 2020
But in the Bloomberg clip, his remarks are followed by 20 seconds of very uncomfortable presidential candidates being stunned into silence – including actual crickets chirping – by his attack.
Anyone? pic.twitter.com/xqhq5qFYVk
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 20, 2020
Related: ‘The Most Expensive Night in Vegas I’ve Ever Seen,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Disaster’: Bloomberg’s Debate Performance Panned
The responses to Bloomberg’s fake video came quickly:
Going with deep fakes now are we?
— Pedro da Costa (@pdacosta) February 20, 2020
Apparently the latest business Bloomberg started: A company that takes footage from his disastrous live TV appearances and deceptively edits it to make him look good. #Propaganda https://t.co/eguHCUVcNj
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 20, 2020
This is a fake video, James O’Keefe style. It was stitched together with clips from elsewhere in the debate to produce a hoax version.
From a presidential campaign. https://t.co/cAxPwoDvtt
— Hunter (@HunterDK) February 20, 2020
Bloomberg’s team is tweeting doctored videos from last night’s debate. In a climate of wildfire misinformation, this is super irresponsible. https://t.co/JMkey0vCkb
— Ella Dawson (@brosandprose) February 20, 2020
1) This video is fake
2) The Trump presidency is a refutation of the idea that “starting a business” qualifies one to be president https://t.co/IfypCycibf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2020
i dont recall this going like this. https://t.co/ndkcqY0Vut
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 20, 2020
this isn’t how this exchange happened https://t.co/7nHfcHqHNT
— Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) February 20, 2020
Here we go again on the deceptive editing platform moderation argument https://t.co/joTGDz3OSw
— Quinta “Pro Quo” Jurecic (@qjurecic) February 20, 2020
2020 Election
‘Propaganda’: Bloomberg destroyed for posting ‘hoax’ clip of his debate performance to make him look better
'In a Climate of Wildfire Misinformation, This Is Super Irresponsible'
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg's performance at Wednesday night's Democratic debate was by most accounts at best terrible, but that didn't stop the campaign from pushing out a fake, doctored, and highly-edited clip suggesting the other candidates on stage were silenced by a claim he made.
2020 Election
Judge who struck down stop-and-frisk says Bloomberg isn’t a racist — but had an ’empty head’
In a bizarre column published just hours before the first Democratic debate to feature Michael Bloomberg, the judge who struck down the former New York City mayor's most controversial policy offered a defense — of sorts — of the billionaire mogul.
"In 2013, I ruled in Floyd vs. City of New York that the tactics underlying the city’s stop-and-frisk program violated the constitutional rights of people of color," wrote former U.S. District Court Judge Shira Scheindlin. "While Michael Bloomberg was mayor of New York, black and Latino people were disproportionately stopped, and often frisked, millions of times, peaking at 690,000 in 2011. After my ruling, the number of stops plummeted to 11,000 in 2018. And crime did not rise."
2020 Election
Everyone — especially Bernie Sanders — owes Elizabeth Warren for her Bloomberg TKO
Finally, after months of overstuffed debates with the stage cluttered up with people who never had a chance, we got a Democratic primary debate whittled down to the (relatively) small number of six candidates — all of whom had a good argument to be there. Well, most of them, anyway. The Las Vegas debate stage on Wednesday night was marred by the presence of information billionaire and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who managed to weasel into a group of serious politicians who have gotten actual votes in the primary just by spending an ungodly amount of money on advertising. Here's what Bloomberg has bought for all that money: His name is now the one pollsters hear from people who don't follow politics, when they're asked about who they're thinking of voting for.