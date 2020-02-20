Quantcast
‘Propaganda’: Bloomberg destroyed for posting ‘hoax’ clip of his debate performance to make him look better

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg‘s performance at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate was by most accounts at best terrible, but that didn’t stop the campaign from pushing out a fake, doctored, and highly-edited clip suggesting the other candidates on stage were silenced by a claim he made.

“I’m the only one here I think that’s ever started a business,” Bloomberg said during the debate, as this actual clip shows.

But in the Bloomberg clip, his remarks are followed by 20 seconds of very uncomfortable presidential candidates being stunned into silence – including actual crickets chirping – by his attack.

Related: 'The Most Expensive Night in Vegas I've Ever Seen,' 'Titanic,' 'Disaster': Bloomberg's Debate Performance Panned

The responses to Bloomberg’s fake video came quickly:

