Quarantine patient assures Fox News coronavirus isn’t ‘scary’ because he has no symptoms
On Saturday, Fox News put on Mark Jorgensen, one of the coronavirus patients quarantined on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, to tell everyone the disease isn’t really that “scary” — because he and his wife don’t have any symptoms.
“I’m not one to advise the experts on this, but I personally believe that it’s not the scary thing that everyone thinks it is,” said Jorgensen. “I’m not symptomatic, my wife tested positive without symptoms, and now is clear of it. And so I would say, you know, maybe we can step back and breathe a little bit and not freak out about all this.”
While not “freaking out” is generally good advice in the face of a crisis, downplaying the seriousness of a disease that is at least 20 times more lethal than the flu and aggressively contagious might not be the ideal message. But some are even going further, with President Donald Trump telling the crowd at a rally in South Carolina that coronavirus is the “new hoax” created by Democrats to hurt his presidency.
WATCH: Trump angrily cuts off reporter for asking if he has silenced health experts
On Saturday during a press briefing, President Donald Trump irritably cut off a reporter for asking him if he had silenced a disease expert on coronavirus.
"I'm just going to ask you directly about this with regards to the flow of information, from the very beginning, you received a lot of criticism regarding that," asked the reporter. "In particular, about Dr. Anthony Fauci. He is well-renowned in contagious diseases and there were reports out there that he was being muzzled. Can you tell us that this widely-respected expert Dr. Fauci will have every opportunity to tell us the truth—"
Trump admits more coronavirus cases ‘likely’ — hours after calling Democratic alarm a ‘hoax’
In a rare press conference in the White House briefing room on Saturday, President Donald Trump acknowledged that there are likely to be more cases of coronavirus in the United States — just hours after he told a crowd of supporters in North Charleston, South Carolina that the virus was a "hoax" concocted by Democrats to destroy his presidency.
"Additional cases in the United States are likely," said Trump. "But healthy individuals should be able to fully recover, and we think that will be a statement that we can make with great surety now that we've gotten familiar with this problem. They should be able to recover, should they contract the virus. So healthy people, if you're healthy, you will probably go through a process, and you'll be fine."
Internet stunned by breathless and exhausted-looking Trump press briefing: ‘Has he been tested for Covid-19?’
President Donald Trump sought to reassure the nation after the COVID-19 coronavirus claimed the life of an American on Saturday.
The president and Vice President Mike Pence joined their coronavirus task force to brief the nation.
But Twitter was focused on how Trump himself looked out of breath walking to the lectern.
A somnambulant Trump is beginning his second coronavirus news conference of the week by rambling about ISIS pic.twitter.com/VH6tjFPLhr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 29, 2020