Rains ‘breaking the back’ of Australia bushfire crisis
Heavy rain was raising hopes Friday for an end to Australia’s unprecedented bushfire crisis, as downpours douse blazes that have burned out of control for months.
The devastating fires, fuelled by prolonged drought and record-high temperatures, have raged since September, burning more than 10 million hectares (25 million acres) and killing 33 people.
An estimated billion animals have perished in the fires that destroyed more than 2,500 homes.
The rains in New South Wales (NSW), which began earlier in the week in some areas and are forecast to extend into next week, are expected to drench a number of the remaining fires and help contain others.
“It’s breaking the back of this bushfire season, there’s no doubt about it,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, the head of rural firefighters in NSW, the state worst hit by the crisis.
By Friday afternoon there were no bushfires burning in NSW at the most dangerous emergency or “watch and act” levels — a situation virtually unseen in almost half a year.
Beleaguered volunteer firefighters who have fought the blazes day-in-day-out declared themselves “over the moon” at the rain.
Even Fitzsimmons — who became the public face of the crisis through stoic daily TV briefings and consoling children who, like him, lost their firefighting fathers in bushfires — expressed joy at listening to the rain fall overnight and driving with windscreen wipers on.
“Obviously we don’t want to see lots of widespread damage and destruction from flooding, but it is certainly a welcome change to the relentless campaign of hot, dry weather” he told public broadcaster ABC.
As the bushfire crisis abates, authorities are now bracing for possible flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a string of flood warnings and said some parts of NSW will see their highest rainfall totals in four years.
Bushfires are an annual problem during the southern summer, but flared far more widely and earlier than usual following months of severe drought and high temperatures linked to climate change.
“Even if we get a return to hot, dry weather, which has the potential as we go through the balance of February and into March, of course, we’re certainly not going to have the underlying conditions of such profound moisture deficit and drought” of past months, Fitzsimmons said.
Australia’s central bank governor on Friday said the fires would likely trim 0.2 percentage points off GDP growth in the December and March quarters.
“The fires have had a devastating personal and economic impact on the areas affected, and the whole country has been affected by these fires,” Philip Lowe told lawmakers.
He added that “there has been extensive damage to farms, businesses and public infrastructure”, but said spending on rebuilding would likely cancel out the economic impact over the course of the year.
2020 Election
Republican governor bucks party and calls for Trump ouster: ‘He abused his position’
According to a report from Time, the Republican governor of Vermont has called for the ouster of Donald Trump going against the wishes of party leaders who have fallen in line behind the president and acquitted him following an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
The report states that Vermont Gov. Phil Scot was asked about Trump's acquittal in a press conference on Thursday and told reporters, "If they’d taken more testimony, maybe they’d have had more information and maybe other senators would have acted appropriately."
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg wrestle over who ‘won’ Iowa
It was billed as a victory speech, but Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was still cranky. He was here to tell the press that he had won the Iowa caucuses, but also that his victory there was still being denied.
"More Iowans came out on caucus night to support our candidacy than the candidacy of anyone else," he told a crowd of reporters gathered at his New Hampshire campaign's headquarters in Manchester. "And when 6,000 more people come out for you in an election than your nearest opponent, we here in northern New England call that a victory."
He didn't mention that opponent by name, but he clearly had in mind Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg had pulled an unexpectedly high number of votes from caucus-goers in the Hawkeye State last week, putting the upstart candidate just slightly ahead of Sanders in the race for state delegates. (Although as Sanders said, he got more first-preference votes.)
UK ditches flags for Prince Andrew’s birthday
The British government said Thursday it had changed the policy of flying flags on royal birthdays, with local authorities no longer required to raise the Union Flag for scandal-hit Prince Andrew.
Officials earlier said they were considering how the policy applied "in changing circumstances, such as when members of the royal family step back from their duties", according to a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The government later said it would be advising councils "that there is no requirement to fly flags on the 19th February following the decision by the Duke of York to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future".