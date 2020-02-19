Randy Rainbow strikes again with new parody song ‘No Rules for Donald’

On Wednesday, comedian Randy Rainbow, known for blistering anti-Trump parody songs including “Cheeto Christ Stupid-Czar” and “Rudy and the Beast,” came out with yet another song.

This one, a parody of Dua Lipa’s “New Rules” titled “No Rules for Donald,” began with Randy “interviewing” Attorney General William Barr. Randy ultimately breaks out into song about how the president is untethered from consequences and does whatever he wants regardless of laws, norms, or the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, he says, “presidents like no one else,” and “only plays by rules he wrote himself.”

Watch below:

Here is the original Dua Lipa song he is parodying: