Record-breaking temperature of nearly 65ºF logged in Antarctica as scientists sound alarm over rapid ice melt
Climate scientists on Friday revealed the latest troubling new observation in Antarctica, illustrating the consequences of the rapid warming of the area brought on by the manmade climate crisis.
As The Guardian reported Friday, researchers stationed at the Esperanza research station at the northern tip of the Antarctic peninsula found that temperatures reached 64.9º Fahrenheit (18.3º Celsius)—the highest temperature logged since scientists began recording the continent’s temperature in 1961.
#Antártida | Nuevo récord de temperaturas 🌡️
Este mediodía la Base #Esperanza registró un nuevo récord histórico (desde 1961) de temperatura, con 18,3°C. Con este valor se supera el récord anterior de 17,5°C del 24 en marzo de 2015. Y no fue el único récord… pic.twitter.com/rhKsPFytCb
— SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina) February 6, 2020
The record-breaking temperature was logged a week after scientists at New York University and the British Antarctic Survey reported that the grounding line of the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica—where the ice meets ocean water—was 32º Fahrenheit.
The record-warm temperature was recorded in one of the fastest-warming regions of the world.
Lewis Pugh, an endurance swimmer and advocate for the world’s oceans, posted an image on social media of a swim he took in East Antarctica “to demonstrate how it is changing.”
“We need urgent and ambitious action to tackle this climate crisis!” Pugh tweeted.
I swam in East Antarctica to demonstrate how it is changing.
Argentinian scientists have just logged a record air temperature of 18.3°C on the Antarctic Peninsula.
We need urgent and ambitious action to tackle this climate crisis! #Antarctica2020 pic.twitter.com/KmxR5JrDZr
— Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) February 7, 2020
Podcast host and climate advocate Assaad Razzouk added that when the researchers at the Esperanza station recorded the record-warm temperature, the Antarctic peninsula was warmer than the United Kingdom.
Antarctica hits hottest temperature on historical record at 18.3C (65F): It’s warmer there right now than in the UK
That’s ANTARCTICA we’re talking about
ANTARCTICA
ANTARCTICA
ANTARCTICA
ANTARCTICA
ANTARCTICA
ANTARCTICA #climate pic.twitter.com/xCpgvYmOz5
— Assaad Razzouk (@AssaadRazzouk) February 7, 2020
The peninsula has warmed by about 5.4º Fahrenheit over the past 50 years. The latest reading broke the previous record of 63.5º Fahrenheit (17.5º Celsius), which was recorded in March 2015.
“The reading is impressive as it’s only five years since the previous record was set and this is almost one degree centigrade higher,” James Fenwick, a climate scientist at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, told The Guardian. “It’s a sign of the warming that has been happening there that’s much faster than the global average.”
Even minor increases in temperatures in Antarctica alarm climate scientists, especially as researchers have observed the retreat of glaciers and even a massive cavity beneath the Thwaites glacier a year ago.
The consequences of such warm temperatures “are the collapse of the ice shelves along the peninsula,” Nerilie Abram, a climate scientist at the Australian National University, told The Guardian.
The void found beneath the Thwaites glacier last year intensified concerns among climate scientists that Antarctica is melting faster than experts have previously believed.
The collapse of the glacier is “completely plausible,” Ted Scambos, a scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado, who was not involved with the recent studies, told NBC News at the time.
“Thwaites has a really perfect storm going for it,” he added, referencing the findings of Pietro Milillo, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who last year in a study pointed to “different mechanisms of retreat” leading to the glacier’s melting.
While temperatures on the Antarctic peninsula have warmed and the cavity beneath Thwaites has formed, the glacier is retreating at a rate of about 650 feet per year. The melting of the glacier can be attributed to about 4% of global sea level rise, Scambos told NBC News.
Thwaits is often called the “Doomsday Glacier” by scientists, as the collapse of the ice mass could lead to a global sea level rise of two feet, flooding coastal cities all over the world.
Trump’s ‘petty’ revenge for impeachment will end up being an ‘epic waste of taxpayer money’: op-ed
In an op-ed for the Washington Post this Friday, the chief executive of the progressive digital messaging firm Insurrection writes that we already know that President Trump is a sore loser. What's less known is how much of a "sore winner" he is.
According to Elizabeth Spiers, Trump hasn't displayed the "humility or relief you’d expect from a guilty party who’s handed a pass" in the wake of his impeachment acquittal.
"That was clear immediately after the Senate vote, when the White House put out a statement Wednesday evening with a call for revenge against the people who would hold Trump accountable," Spiers writes. "'Will there be no retribution?' the statement asked, in ominous biblical tones. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham went on Fox News the next morning to preview the president’s post-acquittal comments and reinforce his ludicrous claims that he was victimized: 'I think he’s going to also talk about just how horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for that.' At the White House on Thursday, during what he said was a 'celebration' of the acquittal, Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) a 'horrible person,' said she and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) were 'vicious and mean,' accused Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the only Republican to vote to remove Trump from office, of using 'religion as a crutch' and said he doubted that Pelosi really prays. 'It was all bulls---,' he summed up."
Breaking Banner
Did Romney cynically cite his Mormon faith for the Trump impeachment vote as critics claim?
So it turns out that at least some Republican leaders only care about faith when it moves the needle in their direction. Mitt Romney claimed that his Mormon faith had a lot to do with his vote to convict Pres. Trump on the first article of impeachment—abuse of power:
Romney, a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, described to me the power of taking an oath before God: “It’s something which I take very seriously.” Throughout the trial, he said, he was guided by his father’s favorite verse of Mormon scripture: Search diligently, pray always, and be believing, and all things shall work together for your good. “I have gone through a process of very thorough analysis and searching, and I have prayed through this process,” he told me. “But I don’t pretend that God told me what to do.”
Angela Merkel’s party in turmoil after far-right vote debacle
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are in crisis mode after regional MPs sided with the far right in a key vote, causing nationwide outrage and testing her leadership.
Merkel condemned Wednesday's "unforgivable" vote in the small state of Thuringia, where her CDU party voted in the same camp as the anti-immigrant AfD to block the re-election of a leftist state premier.
Thanks to the CDU and AfD, Thomas Kemmerich of the liberal Free Democrats, one of Germany's smaller parties, ousted incumbent premier Bodo Ramelow from the far-left Die Linke party by one vote.
It marked the first time a state premier was voted into office with help from the far right, crossing a red line in Germany where mainstream parties have always ruled out working with the AfD.