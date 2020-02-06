Report from New Hampshire: Joe Biden faces an uphill battle after a dismal showing in Iowa
WESTMORELAND, N.H.– Rick Merkt was showing me around his 150-acre yard, which includes a mountain, when his neighbor Woody came along in a Subaru and stopped to chat.Merkt and I had been discussing the state of the Democratic presidential primary race in the wake of former vice president Joe Biden’s dismal performance in the Iowa caucuses on Monday.Woody, who is an aging baby-boomer like both us, had some thoughts on the presidential race as well. But in typical Granite State fashion he had a roundabout way of expressing them.After Merkt introduced us, Woody looked at my hat.“Nice hat,” he sai…
New Texas election process has Democrats expecting a delay in Super Tuesday delegate totals
Democratic leaders say the Texas secretary of state's office told them that a full accounting of how many delegates each presidential contender wins won't be available on election night. But the secretary of state's office says it does plan to have the results tabulated.
As their counterparts in Iowa reel from a disastrously slow election returns process, Texas Democrats raised the prospect Wednesday that a change in the way Texas reports election results could delay the final tally of delegates won by presidential hopefuls in the upcoming March 3 primary past election night.
The Iowa caucuses app had another big problem
A glitch in the smartphone app used to count and report votes from individual precincts continues to delay results from Monday’s Iowa caucuses. But a closer look shows that the app had a potentially graver problem that apparently did not come into play: its vulnerability to hacking.
The IowaReporterApp was so insecure that vote totals, passwords and other sensitive information could have been intercepted or even changed, according to officials at Massachusetts-based Veracode, a security firm that reviewed the software at ProPublica’s request. Because of a lack of safeguards, transmissions to and from the phone were left largely unprotected.
Buttigieg and Sanders nearly tied in tight Iowa race
Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg held a wafer-thin lead over leftist rival Bernie Sanders early Thursday as more delayed results arrived, after the US election season kicked off with caucuses in Iowa.
With 97 percent of precincts now reporting after Monday's selection process in the Midwestern state, the moderate 38-year-old Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was leading with 26.2 percent.
Senator Sanders, who is more than twice the age of Buttigieg and is making his second charge for the nomination in four years, was snapping at his heels on 26.1 percent.