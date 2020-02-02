Quantcast
Republican Joni Ernst pledges to impeach Joe Biden if he’s elected

5 mins ago

After spending months complaining that Democrats wanted to impeach President Donald Trump from the moment he came down the escalator, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is now saying it’s time to impeach former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Iowa caucus hasn’t even been held yet, much less any primary elections, but Republicans are already lining up to impeach Biden. In a Bloomberg News interview, Ernst ignored that even Trump hasn’t indicted Biden for what he’s alleging.

“I think this door of impeachable whatever has been opened,” Ernst said. “Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.’”

To impeach Biden, Republicans would have to pass articles of impeachment through the House, where they don’t currently hold the majority. Ernst’s plot would require not only winning her own 2020 reelection but winning back all of the seats the House lost in 2018.

Ernst joined with other Republicans voting against the majority of her voters who wanted witnesses to appear in the impeachment trial in the Senate.

Ernst is the third-least popular U.S. senator the Morning Consult poll ranked. She has only a 37 percent approval rating among Iowa voters. The survey showed 42 percent of Iowans disapprove of her as a senator.

The irony wasn’t lost on those seeing the story:

Read the full interview with Ernst at Bloomberg News.

