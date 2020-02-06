Republican leader says Trump wasn’t attacking Romney at prayer breakfast — where he attacked Romney

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) lashed out at those saying President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

According to Politico, McCarthy denied Trump’s attacks were about Romney because Trump didn’t say Romney’s name.

“I never heard the president use the word ‘Romney’ at the prayer breakfast,” said McCarthy, who was also attended the breakfast.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that’s not so. So many people have been hurt and we can’t let that go on,” Trump said at the breakfast.

Less than 24 hours before, Romney was on the Senate floor citing his faith as a reason that he couldn’t dismiss his oath before God to weigh the evidence with an impartial eye.

Trump isn’t generally known for attacking a huge swath of “people,” he generally targets a person he felt crossed him. It was clear to everyone other than McCarthy who the president was talking about.

The president then went on to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for saying that she prays for him. Pelosi, a devout Catholic, has been known to talk about her faith and the seriousness with which she takes the teachings.

McCarthy clashed with his colleague, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who still views the former presidential candidate as a Republican leader, unlike some of her other colleagues.

“Senator Romney is a good and honorable man,” Cheney said in an interview. “And I don’t think anybody ought to question his faith.”

Still, McCarthy was unmoved.

“I don’t think Romney is effective in any shape or form,” McCarthy said outside the House chamber.

