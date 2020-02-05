Republican senators move to open their own investigation into Biden minutes after the impeachment

Two Republican senators are now moving to do their own investigation of Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been the target of President Donald Trump for the past year.

Biden, who’s son was criticized for taking a position on the board of a Ukrainian oil and gas company, was questioned about the decision five years ago when Republicans ran the House and the Senate. At that time, the Republicans were more focused on another hearing on Benghazi. In the years since, even with a Republican president, no Justice Department has indicted Biden or his son.

Now that Biden is running for president against Trump, however, Republicans are lining up to demand investigations.

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) are the two Republicans targeting the Biden family, according to a CBS News reporter.

Moments after the acquittal vote, Grassley and Johnson announce their request for Hunter Biden's travel records from Secret Service. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 5, 2020