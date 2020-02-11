Republican senators shredded after Trump team strong-arms prosecutors on Stone: ‘You made this possible’

It has been one of the worst days for the Justice Department in history, one CNN commentator said, as prosecutors in the Roger Stone case lined up to resign from the case. The move came after being undermined by Attorney General Bill Barr and President Donald Trump.

When Trump sent the following tweet, the DOJ announced it would be withdrawing the sentencing guidelines demanding seven to nine years in jail for Stone.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Trump also announced Tuesday that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman should be punished by the military. Trump said he “reported a false call.” To be prosecuted for that, Vindman would have had to know it was a false call and had malicious intent. According to his testimony, he had neither. It’s unclear what punishment he wants for Vindman’s brother, who was also fired. The brother didn’t have anything to do with the case, other than have the last name “Vindman.”

You can see the comments from angry Americans below:

Hey @SenatorCollins!!! With the firing both BOTH Vindmans, the firing of Sondland, the withdrawal of McCusker and the tampering with Zelinsky, how are you feeling about your judgment that Trump learned his lesson? — emptywheel (@emptywheel) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

You have to give Susan Collins some credit. Trump learned his lesson. And his lesson is the Republican Party is happy for him to commit any crime he feels like that doesn't hurt rich dudes. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Definitely looks like President Trump learned his lesson, @SenatorCollins! https://t.co/z7uWEkry7Y — Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) February 11, 2020

But, you know, as Sen. Collins promised us, Trump has learned his lesson… https://t.co/uQ4BW5TpDX — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m concerned and troubled that she may be disappointed. https://t.co/aBgmqa5gci — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 11, 2020

Susan Collins, four days ago: "I obviously am not in favor of any kind of retribution against anyone who came forward with evidence." https://t.co/ythFQ3V5op — David Nir (@DavidNir) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@SusanCollins Wow, you sure know how to call 'em. Both he and Barr really leaned they lessons. — gkrl (@Lavin1436) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The criminality set off by @SenatorCollins @marcorubio @senatemajldr @JohnCornyn @LindseyGrahamSC and the danger it presents for democracy is just astonishing. But hey, as long as you keep your frigging jobs…who cares what happens to war heroes and America, right, Senators? https://t.co/0uShixZoHv — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 11, 2020

But, you know, as Sen. Collins promised us, Trump has learned his lesson… https://t.co/uQ4BW5TpDX — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I crunched the numbers and I am going to have to disagree with Susan Collins as I don’t think Donald Trump learned his lesson. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 11, 2020

lol I'm sorry but I can't stop thinking about Susan Collins saying that she thinks that Trump definitely learned his lesson this time around. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I hope people are planning to ask GOP senators for comment Today. They told us Trump has learned his lesson. The lesson they taught him is he can get away with it. https://t.co/SQ0FrLd2Kk — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 11, 2020

The corruption continues to hide in plain sight. Didn’t you lecture us that Trump learned his lesson?

https://t.co/CwjBcm6wXx — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The only "lesson" #DonaldTrump learned from the @SenateGOP is that he can do whatever he wants. And now we're watching the next phase of his corruption campaign come to life. https://t.co/SIEEMmdvd8 — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) February 11, 2020

Oh, yeah, Trump learned his lesson. @SenatorCollins He saw your pathetic capitulation and subservience as his own personal Enabling Act. https://t.co/a1d9vfx2Ls — Michi (@cbn2) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

but i was told he’d learned his lesson and didn’t need to even be censured 🤔 — really (@Surely_Not) February 11, 2020

Hey @SenatorCollins, I think he learned his lesson! https://t.co/yx0qXXuCqb — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 11, 2020

Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski must be so outraged at what is happening at DOJ because of them — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 11, 2020

Look, maybe, just maybe, Susan Collins jumped the gun when she said she believed Trump would be chastened. https://t.co/Ou2FmTu4UR — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 11, 2020

I wonder if Republicans like Susan Collins will be troubled. Or disappointed. Or concerned. Or will they all stay quiet. https://t.co/oU7X8I4YqT — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 11, 2020

This is your fault, @SenatorCollins. This is your fault, @lisamurkowski. This is your fault, @LindseyGrahamSC. You are responsible for the death of our democracy. — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) February 11, 2020

Where's the response from Susan Collins? Lisa Murkowski? Corey Gardner? Thom Tillis? Ron Johnson? Chuck Grassley? Lamar fucking Alexander? I want a reporter on them every time something breaks and a running scoreboard with their responses. pic.twitter.com/DSTJUEHF0Z — Katie (@ktbobaytee) February 11, 2020

This is a dictatorship. Criminals apply. Applications open. @SenatorCollins @lisamurkowski Remember the fatal blows you dealt to Democracy? Exhibit G https://t.co/Vqi6HMtk35 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 11, 2020

Watch out. If there are three or four prosecutors who resign tonight, @SenatorCollins might get concerned or even (gasp) troubled! And if any Democrats cry "fire!" @lisamurkowski will wish they weren't always so darned partisan so she could take it more seriously. https://t.co/6A8jUx7Zw7 — Tami Burages (@tburages) February 11, 2020

More retaliation from dear leader.

Look away @lisamurkowski or it might offend your sensibilities. https://t.co/vatk4wY1UC — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) February 11, 2020

So @SenatorCollins, @SenAlexander, @lisamurkowski how are you feeling right now along with the rest of your @SenateGOP traitors. This is all of your faults he is going rogue because you let him think he’s untouchable! #TuesdayMassacre pic.twitter.com/vw5W66Tbyv — Skyleigh #RegisterToVote🗳 (@Sky_Lee_1) February 11, 2020