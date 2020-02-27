Republican Steve Scalise bashes Dems for wanting to take away the healthcare that saved him — but it’s government funded

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) survived a mass shooting attack during the Congressional baseball game in 2017 and he bragged about having the best healthcare in the world that saved his life during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“I would not be here today without the greatest health care system on the face of the planet. I’m surely not going to let them take that away from you,” he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem with Scalise’s comments, however, is that the healthcare he touts as amazing and that the “government is taking control” of is actually government-sponsored healthcare.

Scalies told the audience that under the Democrat’s plan, “180 million people [would be] kicked off of private insurance, put onto a failed government-run system like Medicaid, and that’s what it would look like.” Democrats like Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are proponents of a plan called “Medicare for All” not Medicaid.

Watch the video below:

.@SteveScalise tells CPAC, "I would not be here today without the greatest health care system on the face of the planet. I'm surely not going to let them take that away from you." As a member of Congress, Scalise receives health care that is almost completely govt subsidized. pic.twitter.com/tlFsjOjbPO — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

.@SteveScalise tells CPAC, "I would not be here today without the greatest health care system on the face of the planet. I'm surely not going to let them take that away from you." As a member of Congress, Scalise receives health care that is almost completely govt subsidized. pic.twitter.com/tlFsjOjbPO — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 27, 2020