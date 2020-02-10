Republicans are learning to love Jeff Van Drew thanks to Trump’s endorsement
WILDWOOD, N.J. — Jeff Van Drew got the Trump stamp of approval. That might be all he needs.The New Jersey congressman and longtime Democrat faced intense scrutiny after defecting to the GOP in December and pledging his “undying support” to President Donald Trump. Republicans already in the race accused him of political expediency after his opposition to impeaching Trump alienated Democrats, and Democrats who donated money asked for refunds.But then Trump came to Wildwood for a rally in January, gave him three minutes on stage to bolster his standing with the party faithful — and, according to …
2020 Election
Pennsylvania Democrats who won Republican districts explain how to beat Trump in 2020
PHILADELPHIA — What’s the key to beating President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania in 2020? The Democratic presidential candidates mostly aren’t campaigning in Pennsylvania yet. But they are trying to convince voters in early states who are obsessed with “electability” that they can win critical battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania. Trump won the state by less than 1% in 2016, which along with razor-thin victories in Michigan and Wisconsin helped elevate him to the White House. Pennsylvania is expected to play a similarly decisive role this year. There’s no special formula for Democrats to win back a... (more…)
2020 Election
Pro-Trump truck flashes high-wattage TV clips about Hunter Biden outside New Hampshire climate town hall
While college students interviewed presidential hopefuls at a town hall on energy and climate change, supporters of President Donald Trump staged a high-wattage protest outside. Giant flatscreens, attached to a pro-Trump PAC’s black truck, flashed TV news clips meant to embarrass leading Democratic candidates.
The Trump truck was parked last Wednesday morning on Main Street in Concord, the state’s capital, outside a theater hosting the NH Youth Climate and Clean Energy Town Hall. News footage of presidential candidates including Elizabeth Warren flashed on the truck’s sides, but most of the clips focused on Joe Biden, including vintage clips of the former vice-president addressing the plagiarism scandal credited with knocking him out of the 1988 presidential race. Seven Trump supporters gathered around the truck, waving Trump signs.
2020 Election
Meet the Yang gang’s number one YouTuber
I met Ching Juhl at an Andrew Yang watch party in Manchester on Wednesday. Camera in hand, she was streaming video of her fellow supporters cheering on their guy as he participated in a CNN town hall event.
As it turns out, she’s a documentarian; before this, she shot a film about the Italian photographer Federico Busonero. I wanted to know more about her, and Juhl was kind enough to meet me for an interview the next day.
In fact, she was so nice that she offered to drive me back into Manchester after my second Uber inexplicably bailed, and even hooked me up with a copy of Andrew Yang’s The War on Normal People: The Truth About America’s Disappearing Jobs and Why Universal Basic Income Is Our Future.