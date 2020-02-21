Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans baffled as GOP challenger to Ilhan Omar keeps campaigning while on the run from police

Published

2 mins ago

on

Republican House candidate Danielle Stella is wanted by the law, but that isn’t stopping her from trying to take Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) seat in Congress. According to the Daily Beast, she been able to raise almost $84,000 despite being wanted for felony shoplifting. She also has a sizable presence on social media.

Stella’s fellow candidates for Omar’s seat aren’t too thrilled about her presence in the race. According to Republican candidate Lacy Johnson, Stella’s negative headlines, along with her apparent belief in the “QAnon” conspiracy theory, could undermine the rest of the candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Candidates are reflections of the party in a way, and it’s not a good reflection of the party in a sense,” Johnson told the Daily Beast. “But now, being in politics, you do learn that people do have all kinds of ways of looking at things.”

Her dabbling in conspiracies is already having an effect. Police were called to a hotel in Osceola, Wisconsin, after people flooded the hotel with phone calls after a YouTube conspiracy theorist speculated that she was in some sort of unspecified danger at the location. She also got the Twitter account for her campaign suspended for sharing a rumor about Omar being an Iranian government asset and calling for her to be “tried for #treason and hanged.”

Stella’s campaign is still active online, but Johnson is baffled as to how she plans to move forward, telling the Daily Beast, “I wouldn’t even run if I was on the run from the police.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans baffled as GOP challenger to Ilhan Omar keeps campaigning while on the run from police

Published

1 min ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Republican House candidate Danielle Stella is wanted by the law, but that isn't stopping her from trying to take Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) seat in Congress. According to the Daily Beast, she been able to raise almost $84,000 despite being wanted for felony shoplifting. She also has a sizable presence on social media.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Appalling’: Roger Stone juror levels Trump on CNN for attacks on judicial process

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked the jury foreman in the trial of his ally Roger Stone by accusing her of having an anti-Trump bias.

"The woman who was in charge of the jury is totally tainted!" Trump fumed. "When you take a look, how can you have a person like this? She was a anti-Trump activist."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans who screamed about ‘dictator’ Obama nervously stand by as Trump declares himself above all law

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Donald Trump’s legal troubles have had an unexpected result – the proclamation of a view of the Presidency, in which Trump is legally untouchable and newly all-powerful. The head of the party of limited government has proposed a theory of American democracy, the unlimited Presidency, and the rest of his party has fallen into line.

The district attorney of Manhattan is trying to obtain Trump’s financial records, including tax returns, in the case about whether the payments to Stormy Daniels by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, then reimbursed by Trump, were legal. William Consovoy, Trump’s lawyer, told the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals that as President, Trump is immune from the entire judicial system. Consovoy said that if Trump shot someone on Fifth Avenue, he could be charged with a crime only after he is out of office.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image