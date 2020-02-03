Republicans ‘fear how far Trump will take things’ as he seeks revenge on John Bolton: report

In an article published at Vanity Fair this Monday, reporter Gabriel Sherman writes that in the wake of his likely acquittal, President Trump is looking to target his adversaries for criminal prosecution.

“It’s payback time,” Sherman says a prominent Republican told him last week. “Trump’s playbook is simple: go after people who crossed him during impeachment,” another Republican told him.

“Several sources said [John Bolton] is at the top of the list,” Sherman claims. “Trump’s relationship with Bolton was badly damaged by the time Bolton left the White House in September. Trump has since blamed his former national security adviser for leaking details of his forthcoming memoir that nearly derailed the impeachment trial by pressuring Republicans to call witnesses. In the book Bolton reportedly alleges Trump told him directly that Ukraine aid was tied to Ukraine announcing investigations into the Bidens.”

Sherman says that the campaign against Bolton is already underway and “some Republicans close to the White House fear how far Trump will take things after he’s gotten off for a second time.”

Read Sherman’s full piece over at Vanity Fair.