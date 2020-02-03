Republicans ‘fear how far Trump will take things’ as he seeks revenge on John Bolton: report
In an article published at Vanity Fair this Monday, reporter Gabriel Sherman writes that in the wake of his likely acquittal, President Trump is looking to target his adversaries for criminal prosecution.
“It’s payback time,” Sherman says a prominent Republican told him last week. “Trump’s playbook is simple: go after people who crossed him during impeachment,” another Republican told him.
“Several sources said [John Bolton] is at the top of the list,” Sherman claims. “Trump’s relationship with Bolton was badly damaged by the time Bolton left the White House in September. Trump has since blamed his former national security adviser for leaking details of his forthcoming memoir that nearly derailed the impeachment trial by pressuring Republicans to call witnesses. In the book Bolton reportedly alleges Trump told him directly that Ukraine aid was tied to Ukraine announcing investigations into the Bidens.”
Sherman says that the campaign against Bolton is already underway and “some Republicans close to the White House fear how far Trump will take things after he’s gotten off for a second time.”
Homelessness among students increases 137% under Trump — the highest in years
President Donald Trump spent $11 million on a campaign ad during the Super Bowl to tell the country he's created the best economy in American history. But for the 1.5 million children struggling with homelessness in the United States, it isn't exactly the case.
As Trump biographer David Cay Johnston explained Monday, the economy isn't anything to brag about. The New York Times reported the results of a recent study from the National Center for Homeless Education showed that during the 2017-2018 school year, homelessness among students saw a 137 percent increase.
US defends ban on Chinese travelers, more evacuations planned
The US said Monday a ban on travelers from China meant to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak was based on the best science, adding there would be more evacuations of Americans.
It came as the number of confirmed US cases rose to 11, including the second confirmed person-to-person transmission inside the country, this one involving a patient in California.
China has accused the US of spreading "panic" by banning the entry of foreign nationals who had traveled to the country over the past two weeks and announcing quarantine measures for American citizens.
Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), defended the "aggressive" measure.