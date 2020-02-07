Quantcast
Republicans ‘hate the player and the game’: Bill Maher rips the GOP for ‘hating democracy’

Published

4 mins ago

on

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher delivered a powerful lecture on Friday for Republicans who are putting their party before the country.

“New rule: Republicans have to admit they don’t just hate Democrats, they hate democracy,” Maher declared. “They hate the player and the game.”

“So stop saying Republicans don’t have principles, they do. They are deeply committed to all things undemocratic,” he continued.

The comedian listed multiple examples of Republicans acting against democracy.

“The Republican view is, ‘You have the right to vote, unless you’re likely to vote for Democrats, in which case we reserve the right to cheat to stop you,'” he explained.

Maher also examined how a few of the Democrats running to challenge Trump in the 2020 presidential election stack up under this dynamic.

Watch:

