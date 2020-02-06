Quantcast
Connect with us

Requiem for a Senator: How Lamar Alexander maneuvered himself into the dustbin of history

Published

6 mins ago

on

- Commentary
I first met Lamar Alexander almost exactly forty years ago, when i was a cub reporter for Memphis magazine, and he was but one year into his first term as Governor of Tennessee. He served one more, then became president of the University of Tennessee, after which he served as Secretary of Education under George H.W. Bush, before moving on to three terms in the Senate. He is retiring at the end of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there is a more popular politician in the Volunteer State, I know not who it would be. When I wrote him a note a couple weeks ago, urging him to vote for documents and testimony in the Trump impeachment trial, I reminded him that, while I was a lifelong Democrat, I had voted for “Alexander” more often than not when his name was on the ballot.

It was difficult for me, however, to watch the contortions the Senator went through last week as the impeachment trial was winding down. For a few hours there, it appeared that Alexander was leaning towards voting “yes” for testimony and witnesses. But by Thursday that particular coach had turned into a pumpkin, as word trickled out that Lamar had decided to vote “no” on any kind of evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Senator Alexander finally released his statement, I was reminded of the wisdom of Solomon. While conceding that Trump’s behavior regarding aid to Ukraine was “inappropriate,” Alexander cut the baby neatly in half, asserting there was no need to punish the President so late in his first term. “Let the people decide,” Alexander pronounced, in effect ending the chances of new evidence being introduced into the Senate trial.

Let the people decide, Lamar said. That thought kept running through my mind while I listened to Trump’s bizarre “victory speech” earlier today at the White House. Evidently, only some people will decide. The President launched a celebration of sorts, uplifting his friends and supporters, of course, but demeaning his political enemies, named and unnamed, in a fashion never before seen inside that two-century-old building.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seemed just the right time to send my senior Senator a follow-up letter, and so, having grown tired of listening to Trump howling at the moon in broad daylight, I did just that:

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Senator Alexander:

ADVERTISEMENT

I do hope you are part and parcel of this disgusting spectacle now going on at the White House. Perhaps you’re seated there and watching helplessly, as Donald Trump launches one despicable rant after another, perhaps the single most egotistic and delusional speech ever given by an American president within those walls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hang your head in shame, sir, while you’re listening…

ADVERTISEMENT

I have to say that, while typing and watching this speech on television, I can’t keep up with the sheer volume of nonsense flowing effortlessly out of this self-centered egomaniac’s mouth, each snippet full of equal measures of delusion, distortion and hate.

The bombast echoes off the walls:  “If we didn’t win, the market would have crashed.”  “We did nothing wrong!” and “We were treated unbelievably unfairly. It was all bullshit…”

Yes, I guess even “big winners” sometimes need good-old-fashioned profanity to deliver their messages.  On and on Trump goes, where he stops nobody surely knows. He is truly a law unto himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

I do hope you saw the letter I sent you about ten days ago, suggesting that you keep an open mind about whether or not to impeach Mr. Trump.  I included this observation: “Our current President seems less a Republican than a South American demagogue.”

I don’t about you, Senator, but right now I know I am watching a genuine demagogue in action, one born in Queens, not Paraguay.  What a great pity for you, for me and for all Americans of good will.

ADVERTISEMENT

I can’t watch anymore, sir, so I’ll stop right now, long before he does. I do hope you’re there, Senator, with your mouth shut, silently endorsing this madman’s rant. You surely deserve to sit through all this claptrap, given that it was your vote, more than anyone else’s, that betrayed your state, your Senate and your country.

Kenneth Neill was publisher of Memphis magazine for over 35 years, and founded The Memphis Flyer in 1989.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Requiem for a Senator: How Lamar Alexander maneuvered himself into the dustbin of history

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Art of the Deal’ co-author worried an ‘emboldened’ Trump may target him personally for revenge

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Thirty-five years ago, author Tony Schwartz began interviewing Donald Trump as preparation to ghostwrite an autobiography for New York City business scion.

The result was the 1987 bestselling book Trump: The Art of the Deal, for which Schwartz received co-author credit.

In the decades since, Schwartz has become a frequent critic of Trump. He is an MSNBC analyst who has a re-occurring feature on "The Beat" with Ari Melber titled "State of Mind," in which Schwartz dissects the president's mental state.

With Trump now seeking retribution against all those who have crossed him, Schwartz is worried he may be targeted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump knows what motivates his base –but he clearly has no idea what to say to Black voters

Published

54 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump knows very well how to motivate his audience. They love a good chant. MAGA audiences go nuts for free hats, shirts and signs. They get excited when they hear the president bash whatever Democrat he's come up with a pitifully lame nickname he invented. But when it comes to courting Black voters, Trump has made it clear, he has no idea where to begin.

Washington Post reporter Phil Bump noted that one of Trump's favorite things to do to appeal to Black voters is to cite unemployment numbers he had little influence over causing.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image