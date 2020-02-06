Requiem for a Senator: How Lamar Alexander maneuvered himself into the dustbin of history

I first met Lamar Alexander almost exactly forty years ago, when i was a cub reporter for Memphis magazine, and he was but one year into his first term as Governor of Tennessee. He served one more, then became president of the University of Tennessee, after which he served as Secretary of Education under George H.W. Bush, before moving on to three terms in the Senate. He is retiring at the end of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there is a more popular politician in the Volunteer State, I know not who it would be. When I wrote him a note a couple weeks ago, urging him to vote for documents and testimony in the Trump impeachment trial, I reminded him that, while I was a lifelong Democrat, I had voted for “Alexander” more often than not when his name was on the ballot.

It was difficult for me, however, to watch the contortions the Senator went through last week as the impeachment trial was winding down. For a few hours there, it appeared that Alexander was leaning towards voting “yes” for testimony and witnesses. But by Thursday that particular coach had turned into a pumpkin, as word trickled out that Lamar had decided to vote “no” on any kind of evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Senator Alexander finally released his statement, I was reminded of the wisdom of Solomon. While conceding that Trump’s behavior regarding aid to Ukraine was “inappropriate,” Alexander cut the baby neatly in half, asserting there was no need to punish the President so late in his first term. “Let the people decide,” Alexander pronounced, in effect ending the chances of new evidence being introduced into the Senate trial.

Let the people decide, Lamar said. That thought kept running through my mind while I listened to Trump’s bizarre “victory speech” earlier today at the White House. Evidently, only some people will decide. The President launched a celebration of sorts, uplifting his friends and supporters, of course, but demeaning his political enemies, named and unnamed, in a fashion never before seen inside that two-century-old building.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seemed just the right time to send my senior Senator a follow-up letter, and so, having grown tired of listening to Trump howling at the moon in broad daylight, I did just that:

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Senator Alexander:



ADVERTISEMENT