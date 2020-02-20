REVEALED: Bloomberg NDA gave women a specific script to read if asked about what the company did
One of the key moments in Wednesday nights Democratic debate came when Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pressed former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg on why he won’t release women from Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) that prevent them from discussing alleged wrongdoing at his companies.
President Donald Trump also used an NDA is his hush-money scheme to silence Stormy Daniels.
Warren asked Bloomberg to release the women from the agreements, “so we can hear their side of the story.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden also joined in, but Bloomberg refused to allow the women to tell their story — and couldn’t even answer Warren’s question about the number of women who are gagged by NDAs.
ABC News obtained “one confidential settlement agreement negotiated by Bloomberg’s company” that said the alleged victim could not “in any way disparage” Bloomberg’s company.
The NDA also offered a script to be read if asked about the company’s actions.
Alleged victims are instructed to say, “the parties reached an amicable resolution of this dispute … but should not comment further on their settlement.”
