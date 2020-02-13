Rick Wilson expects Trump will pardon Roger Stone quickly because ‘he doesn’t want Stone blabbing’

Former Republican Rick Wilson said that he expects President Donald Trump will pardon Roger Stone quickly.

After writing a piece for Rolling Stone, Wilson appeared on MSNBC to explain that Trump wants to keep Stone in his favor.

“Look, I think Roger is going to get a pardon probably sooner than later,” Wilson said. “As much as it hurts Trump to do it, [Stone] connects directly the lies he told Congress and the lies Trump told Mueller about WikiLeaks in particular and I think Roger’s been around the Trump cesspool so long he knows where the bodies are. Roger’s going to have an intake into the federal correction system. Donald Trump does not want him blabbing.”

In his column, Wilson explained that the excuses for a lesser sentence for Stone are “horsesh*t.”

“The sentence Stone faced was appropriate because his actions weren’t simply a criminal — and criminally stupid — defense of the president,” wrote Wilson. “They were just one part of a wider assault from the transparently corrupt Trump-Barr kleptocracy on the entire administration of justice in the United States. William Barr, who has taken on the role of Trump’s family attorney, put his greasy thumb on the scale this week, demanding the U.S. attorneys in the case reduce Stone’s recommended sentence.”

Read the full column and watch Wilson below: