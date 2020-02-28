RNC fumes after Democrat threatens to fight Trump Jr over his coronavirus comments

Appearing on MSNBC this Friday, John Garamendi (D-CA) responded to comments from Donald Trump Jr., who recently claimed that Democrats are using the coronavirus to undermine the presidency of his father.

“For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” Trump Jr. said.

Shortly after, Garamendi told host Hallie Jackson that he wouldn’t tolerate such words if Trump Jr. were in his presence.

“He should not be near me when he says that,” the congressman said.

“Why not?” Jackson asked.

“There would be a serious altercation,” he replied. “That is just totally outrageous. I can assure you that there’s not a Democrat or Republican in Congress that wants anybody to be sick.”

Garamendi’s comments soon made the rounds on news outlets and social media, and supporters of the president saw it as a direct threat of physical violence, one of whom was GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“Pelosi and Democrat leaders need to condemn this unhinged threat against @DonaldJTrumpJr,” she tweeted.

Pelosi and Democrat leaders need to condemn this unhinged threat against @DonaldJTrumpJr. https://t.co/PgttygADNv — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 28, 2020

Others chimed in and partook in the outrage as well:

Public Intimidation is a Felony, last time I checked. Hopefully, someone will report this Thug to Law Enforcement. — HL3 (replacement account) (@HL356876250) February 28, 2020

Garamendi’s Democrat 9th Circuit Court just opened border to coronavirus . WE the people demand arrest of political terrorist Garamendi for threatening Don Jr. — james madej (@JamesMadej) February 28, 2020

Pelosi and Schumer won’t condemn this threat; they actually support it and wish they could do physical harm to Trump as well, even though they can’t admit that. — Joe Arena (@jarena3773) February 28, 2020

