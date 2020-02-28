Quantcast
Connect with us

RNC fumes after Democrat threatens to fight Trump Jr over his coronavirus comments

Published

5 mins ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC this Friday, John Garamendi (D-CA) responded to comments from Donald Trump Jr., who recently claimed that Democrats are using the coronavirus to undermine the presidency of his father.

“For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” Trump Jr. said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after, Garamendi told host Hallie Jackson that he wouldn’t tolerate such words if Trump Jr. were in his presence.

“He should not be near me when he says that,” the congressman said.

“Why not?” Jackson asked.

“There would be a serious altercation,” he replied. “That is just totally outrageous. I can assure you that there’s not a Democrat or Republican in Congress that wants anybody to be sick.”

Garamendi’s comments soon made the rounds on news outlets and social media, and supporters of the president saw it as a direct threat of physical violence, one of whom was GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pelosi and Democrat leaders need to condemn this unhinged threat against @DonaldJTrumpJr,” she tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others chimed in and partook in the outrage as well:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

RNC fumes after Democrat threatens to fight Trump Jr over his coronavirus comments

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC this Friday, John Garamendi (D-CA) responded to comments from Donald Trump Jr., who recently claimed that Democrats are using the coronavirus to undermine the presidency of his father.

“For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” Trump Jr. said.

Shortly after, Garamendi told host Hallie Jackson that he wouldn't tolerate such words if Trump Jr. were in his presence.

“He should not be near me when he says that,” the congressman said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Intelligence agencies saw growing risk from coronavirus-like outbreak — but stayed quiet for fear of Trump’s wrath

Published

43 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

U.S. intelligence agencies have been warning against the likelihood of a global pandemic -- just as coronavirus seems poised to become -- but have recently backed down for fear of angering President Donald Trump.

Intelligence analysts assessed in 2017 and 2018 that a pandemic could strain resources and harm the global economy, but they agreed not to release a public warning so far this year because they're reluctant to discuss intelligence that might displease the president, officials told NBC News.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump goes full racist to cover up his coronavirus lies and incompetence

Published

51 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Donald Trump's sole interest, when it comes to the coronavirus, is trying to find some way to prevent this impending public health crisis from affecting his re-election chances. His utter lack of concern for the health and safety of Americans, including his own supporters, is unsurprising — after daily exposure to the man for years, we should know by now hat he lacks normal human feelings such as empathy or concern for others. Indeed, the administration's response to the threat of this virus spreading in the U.S. has been focused mainly, if not solely, on propaganda — seeking to create the illusion that things are under control, instead of doing the hard work of actually trying to get things under control.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image