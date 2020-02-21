RNC slammed as ‘intentionally deceptive’ and ‘reprehensible’ for potentially disrupting the census
The official government forms for the 2020 U.S. census haven’t been mailed yet, but the Republican National Committee (RNC) is being slammed by critics for mailing out a mock-Census questionnaire that bears some resemblance to a census form.
The RNC questionnaire, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Sarah D. Wire, is labeled “2020 Congressional District Census” and contains “a lengthy questionnaire on blue-tinted paper similar to the type used by the real Census.” And RNC critics, Wire reports, view the forms as a dirty trick “designed to confuse people and possibly lower the response rate when the count begins in mid-March.”
“Unlike the official Census form,” Wire explains, “the RNC survey is largely made up of political questions, such as whether the respondent supports using military force against Iran, thinks race relations in the country are getting worse and believes ‘political correctness’ has gotten out of hand.”
The RNC is chaired by Ronna McDaniel, niece of GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.
One critic of the RNC questionnaire is Daniel Wessel, a spokesman for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) who denounced it as “intentionally deceptive” and “reprehensible.” Wessel noted that the DNC also sends out surveys but stressed that it doesn’t try to fool people into thinking that they are official U.S. Census forms.
Wire reports, “With billions of dollars in federal funding on the line and a chance that California could lose a seat in Congress based on the Census results, critics worry some residents will fill out the mock Census document and ignore or throw away the real one.”
Rep. Katie Porter of California told the Los Angeles Times she feared that recipients of the RNC’s questionnaire would “toss their actual Census envelope because they’ve already filled this one out…. We want everyone to be responding to the actual 2020 Census. There is a real risk of harm here.”
This isn’t the first time Republicans have tried to deceive Americans with a mock-Census form: the RNC, Wire reports, sent out “similar mailers” in 2010 — which led to the Prevent Deceptive Census Lookalike Mailings Act. However, the RNC appears to have found a way around that legislation.
“The law bars non-government groups from sending solicitations with the word ‘census’ on the envelope through U.S. mail,” Wire notes. The most recent RNC mailer does not use the word ‘census’ on the envelope, though it is used repeatedly on the mailer itself.”
Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California told the Times, “Anything that confuses people, that makes them think they’ve actually filled out the Census, could cause them not to fill out the official Census when it comes. It’s something that could undermine the count.”
The United States Census Bureau has posted an actual copy of its 2020 Census online.
2020 Election
Ambassador McFaul calls for declassification of intel showing Russia’s support for Donald Trump’s reelection
America's former ambassador to Russia explained why information on Vladimir Putin meddling in the 2020 presidential election should be declassified before voters go to the polls -- and suggested that House Democrats should consider holding weekly hearings on the threat with acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.
Ambassador Michael McFaul was interviewed on Friday by Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House."
"It is an intelligence assessment that Putin seeks Trump's victory again," McFaul said. "To me, that's no great insight.
McFaul said, "let's start declassifying this stuff" before the 2020 election "so the American people know what's going on."
Commentary
Angered by more Russia revelations, Trump appoints unqualified hack to lead purge of intelligence agencies
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has had a long career in politics, and I'm sure she has many accomplishments that she's proud of. But I'm afraid she's going to be remembered for one thing and one thing only: Her declaration that President Trump had "learned his lesson" after his impeachment trial in the Senate. That would have been a ridiculous rationale for voting to acquit any president on the evidence in that case, but saying it about Trump was downright laughable. He has proved that every single day since the trial ended.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s DOJ has never asked for a shorter prison sentence for someone who wasn’t an ally: op-ed
In an op-ed for the Washington Post this Thursday, the executive director for the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), writes that Attorney General Bill Barr's meddling in the Roger Stone case is like nothing he's ever seen before. According to Noah Bookbinder, Barr’s actions in the days leading up to Stone's sentencing "appropriately sent a chill down the spines of prosecutors across the country."
"Federal prosecutors submitted their sentencing recommendation regarding Mr. Stone on Feb. 10; the following day, the Justice Department called that recommendation excessive and replaced it with a recommendation calling for “far less” imprisonment — and just after President Trump tweeted his own disapproval of the original sentencing recommendation," Bookbinder recounts. "All four career prosecutors on the case withdrew from the matter, with one of them resigning from the department altogether — a sign of how extraordinary and unwelcome the intervention was."