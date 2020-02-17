Rob Reiner’s President’s Day message: Vote out the ‘narcissistic pathologically lying misogynistic racist’ in the White House

In a Twitter rant this President’s Day, actor, director, comedian, and vocal Trump critic, Rob Reiner, urged his followers to “elect a POTUS who is not a Malignantly Narcissistic Pathologically Lying Misogynistic Racist.”

“On this President’s Day let US vow that this Nov. we will elect a POTUS who is not a Malignantly Narcissistic Pathologically Lying Misogynistic Racist,” Reiner wrote. “One who believes in The Rule of Law, respects The Constitution, and doesn’t grab women by the p*ssy.”

Reiner doesn’t hold back when speaking out against the President, leaving him open to criticism from Trump supporters. After an MSNBC appearance earlier this month, he was accused of encouraging violence against Trump for saying Democrats need to “punch” President Trump in the nose.

“When you’ve got a schoolyard bully, you got to punch them in the nose, and you got to continue to punch him in the nose,” Reiner said, adding that Trump is a “continual liar.”

“So we have to find another way do it, and we have to start thinking about this as — it is like what James Carville said back in 1992, then it was the economy stupid, now it is Trump stupid. And so everything has to be designed to go after him,” he continued. “And so the candidates who don’t have a dime’s worth of difference when it comes to policy, to see debates where they are arguing about who has the best health care plan back and forth, that is not what will get it done.”