Roger Stone is now demanding a new trial — after President Donald intervened in the case

Donald Trump accomplice Roger Stone is making legal moves that could delay his upcoming sentencing.

“Defense attorneys for Roger Stone demanded a new trial Friday, one day after President Trump suggested that the forewoman in his friend’s case had ‘significant bias.’ The legal motion could delay Stone’s Feb. 20 sentencing date on charges of witness tampering and lying to Congress,” The Washington Post reported Friday.

Stone’s request was filed under seal with U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

The filing came one day after Trump lashed out at the jury.

Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias. Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the “Justice” Department. @foxandfriends @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

“Trump was referring to Tomeka Hart, a former president of the Memphis City Schools Board of Commissioners and unsuccessful Democratic candidate for Congress. Hart has identified herself as the forewoman of the jury in a Facebook post, saying she ‘can’t keep quiet any longer’ in the wake of the Justice Department move to reduce its sentencing recommendation for Stone from the seven-to-nine years recommended by front-line prosecutors,” the newspaper noted.

BREAKING Roger Stone asks for new trial in sealed motion, one day after Trump accused jury forewoman in his friend's case of “significant bias.” The motion could delay Stone’s Feb. 20 sentencing date on charges of witness tampering and lying to Congress. https://t.co/pBfPNAfRiD — Spencer Hsu (@hsu_spencer) February 14, 2020