Roger Stone is now demanding a new trial — after President Donald intervened in the case

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump accomplice Roger Stone is making legal moves that could delay his upcoming sentencing.

“Defense attorneys for Roger Stone demanded a new trial Friday, one day after President Trump suggested that the forewoman in his friend’s case had ‘significant bias.’ The legal motion could delay Stone’s Feb. 20 sentencing date on charges of witness tampering and lying to Congress,” The Washington Post reported Friday.

Stone’s request was filed under seal with U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

The filing came one day after Trump lashed out at the jury.

“Trump was referring to Tomeka Hart, a former president of the Memphis City Schools Board of Commissioners and unsuccessful Democratic candidate for Congress. Hart has identified herself as the forewoman of the jury in a Facebook post, saying she ‘can’t keep quiet any longer’ in the wake of the Justice Department move to reduce its sentencing recommendation for Stone from the seven-to-nine years recommended by front-line prosecutors,” the newspaper noted.

Trump supporter lashes out at border wall being built on his property: ‘This will ruin my lifestyle’

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Richard Drawe lives in Welasco, Texas, is a farmer and a Trump supporter, but he's mad that President Trump's long-promised border wall is going to mess up his way of living.

“I’m 70 years old and it’s gonna ruin my lifestyle here of living in the country,” he told NPR. “To have that wall there is just going to really disturb me.”

Drawe said that he reluctantly sold a piece of his land to the federal government for the wall's construction, and while he agrees with Trump's immigration policies, he's upset that the wall is being built in his property.

“I told them that this stupid wall is going to have lights on it. It’s going to be like being behind a prison wall, lights and everything,” Drawe said. “And I said, ‘You put them lights up on me and my house, I’m going to shoot them out.’ Of course, I had time to calm down.”

Trump Jr ridiculed for unfollowing Mitt Romney: ‘Do you think he was … triggered?’

Published

50 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Trump family angst against Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) escalated further on Friday after Donald Trump, Jr. appeared to unfollow the 2012 GOP standard-bearer.

The Twitter account Trump's Alert, which tracks such things, flagged on Friday that the president's eldest son appears to no longer follow the Utah Republican.

As neither account had been suspended, either Trump, Jr. unfollowed Romney or Romney blocked Trump, Jr.

Here's some of what people were saying about the development:

How will Romney ever recover from this?

‘Banana republic’: Judge slammed DOJ for stringing along McCabe investigation to help Trump politically

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

According to revelations from a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Justice Department attorneys were met with "mounting frustration and skepticism" from a federal judge regarding documents related to the investigation of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, The Daily Beast reports.

According to federal judge Reggie Barnett Walton, President Trump's involvement in the McCabe investigation was “disturbing,” a “mess,” and reflected a “banana republic.”

“I think it’s very unfortunate,” Judge Walton told prosecutors as the case stalled in late September. “And I think as a government and as a society we’re going to pay a price at some point for this.”

Continue Reading
 
 
