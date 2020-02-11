Roger Stone prosecutor abruptly withdraws from case and resigns after DOJ seeks lighter sentence

Reuters is reporting that the Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky, who has been handling the Roger Stone case, has officially withdrawn from the case.

Aaron Zelinsky, who had been a prosecutor in the special counsel's office, has moved to withdraw from Roger Stone's case. pic.twitter.com/3mHkuvgHhz — Brad Heath (@bradheath) February 11, 2020

In the last 24 hours, the DOJ disavowed the sentencing recommendation for Stone, that he be put in jail for seven to nine years. President Donald Trump unleashed Tuesday morning, saying that it was unfair and the DOJ decided that they were withdrawing the sentencing.

After being undercut by Attorney General Bill Barr, Zelinsky appears to be withdrawing officially from the case.

It’s unknown if he was forced to resign or left on his own decision.

The judge in the case is the one who will decide how many years Stone will get. However, Trump is expected to issue a pardon.