Rosie O’Donnell hilariously responds to attacks from ‘demented liar’ Donald Trump
President Donald Trump lashed out at Rosie O’Donnell during a campaign rally in Las Vegas on Friday.
During his third rally in as many days, Trump alleged that O’Donnell had committed crimes.
O’Donnell, who had been friendly with Trump before he began publicly feuding with her, responded to the news on Twitter.
fuck off u demented liar #TrumpRussiaCollusion https://t.co/GJIGne4WI7
— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 21, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
O’Donnell included the hashtag “Trump Russia Collusion.”
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: