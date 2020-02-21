Quantcast
Rosie O’Donnell hilariously responds to attacks from ‘demented liar’ Donald Trump

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump lashed out at Rosie O’Donnell during a campaign rally in Las Vegas on Friday.

During his third rally in as many days, Trump alleged that O’Donnell had committed crimes.

O’Donnell, who had been friendly with Trump before he began publicly feuding with her, responded to the news on Twitter.

O’Donnell included the hashtag “Trump Russia Collusion.”


BUSTED: Trump’s new spy chief worked for foreign politician the US accused of corruption

27 mins ago

February 21, 2020

by Isaac Arnsdorf

President Donald Trump’s new acting intelligence director, Richard Grenell, used to do consulting work on behalf of an Eastern European oligarch who is now a fugitive and was recently barred from entering the U.S. under anti-corruption sanctions imposed last month by the State Department.

In 2016, Grenell wrote several articles defending the oligarch, a Moldovan politician named Vladimir Plahotniuc, but did not disclose that he was being paid, according to records and interviews. Grenell also did not register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which generally requires people to disclose work in the U.S. on behalf of foreign politicians.

Bernie Sanders responds to report that Russia is intervening to boost his campaign

1 hour ago

February 21, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) urged Russia to stay out of the upcoming 2020 election in response to a new Washington Post article, which reported Friday that the Democratic frontrunner has been briefed by U.S. officials that the foreign government is trying to boost his candidacy.

“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders told the outlet. “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do."

