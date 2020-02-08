Russian FM slams US sanctions on Venezuela as ‘illegal’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday slammed US sanctions against Venezuela as “illegal” during an official visit to Caracas.
“These sanctions are illegal and are the main cause of the crisis in the Venezuelan economy,” said Lavrov after meeting his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza.
Russia is one of the main backers of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, along with China and Cuba.
US President Donald Trump has launched a new wave of sanctions against Venezuela’s economy, which has been in crisis for years, as well as against Maduro and his ministers.
Among those measures, Washington imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry last year, targeting the country’s main source of hard currency, and on Friday it hit its flag airline, Conviasa.
The US administration has said the sanctions are aimed at forcing Maduro to step down.
Juan Guaido, the leader of the opposition who has declared himself Venezuela’s rightful president, was a guest at the US Congress when Trump delivered his State of the Union speech earlier this week. He later met with Trump at the White House, receiving the same reception as a head of state.
Washington warned Venezuela against harming Guaido or attempting to block his return to the country.
On Thursday, Elliott Abrams, the US administration’s pointman on Venezuela, hinted that Washington is planning to target Russia for backing Venezuela, amid reports that the US could sanction Russian state oil giant Rosneft for its increasingly close relationship with Caracas.
“Russia may soon find out that their continued support of Maduro will no longer be cost-free,” Abrams said.
Lavrov, on a tour of South America, did not explicitly mention the US threats against Rosneft, but said that Russia considers “sanctions to be unacceptable, as are attempts to apply the laws of one country to another.”
He met with Maduro later in the day.
As Lavrov visited Venezuela, the defense minister of Colombia, the closest US military partner in the region, held talks in Washington.
At a joint news conference, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper made a veiled reference to Russia as he said that Washington was “united” with Colombia.
“This is especially important in an era of great power competition, as our strategic competitors seek dominance and malign influence in regions like Latin America,” Esper said.
He said that Maduro’s impact on Venezuela has been “shameful.”
“We see it urgent that this illegitimate, brutal, oppressive regime led by Maduro needs to move on, and we need to get back to a democracy,” Esper said.
Five things to watch for on Oscars night
The silver screen's biggest night is here -- Oscars campaigns have been wrapped up, predictions placed and champagne iced.
While many pundits expect relentless marches to victory for "1917" and the four leading acting nominees, surprises will no doubt be in store.
Here are five things to look out for at Sunday's Academy Awards:
- Will Oscars go global? -
Many records could tumble Sunday, but there is no doubt which would be the most historic of all victories.AFP / Mark RALSTON South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, pictured with fellow nominee Ladj Ly of France, has generated a wave of support for "Parasite"
South Korean black comedy "Parasite" has defied conventional wisdom to keep the pace with the best picture Oscar frontrunners, defying what its director called the "one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles."
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak soared to 722 on Saturday, including the first foreign victim, as Hong Kong imposed a mandatory quarantine on mainland arrivals to block the spread of an epidemic that has caused global panic.
With 86 more people dying in mainland China -- the highest one-day jump so far -- the toll was closing in on the 774 killed worldwide during the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.
A 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with the virus died on Thursday in Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the health emergency, according to the US embassy, which did not provide more details about the person.
2020 Election
Generational clash as Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders battle in Democratic debate
Democratic White House hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg -- riding neck-and-neck in the polls ahead of the next primary contest -- clashed in an animated debate Friday over what path the party should take to beat President Donald Trump.
Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana who at 38 is a fresh face on the national stage, defended himself against charges of inexperience and in a dig at Sanders urged Americans to elevate a nominee who will "leave the politics of the past in the past."
The 78-year-old leftist Sanders, eyeing the moderate Buttigieg as his possible chief adversary, aimed his own shots at his far younger rival on the debate stage in Manchester, New Hampshire -- casting him as the candidate of Wall Street.