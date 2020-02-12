Ruth Bader Ginsburg explores enduring questions about human value and meaning
The ninth annual Judith Davidson Moyers Women of Spirit Lecture was delivered on February 12, 2020 by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The Judith Davidson Moyers Women of Spirit Lecture provides a public forum to discuss the most pressing global issues faced by women leaders today. In addition to exploring enduring questions of human value and meaning, the Women of Spirit Lecture reflects on topics ranging from environmental justice, poverty, war, and education.
Televangelist urges people to drink liquid silver to stave off coronavirus
On Wednesday, Right Wing Watch reported that televangelist Jim Bakker is urging his followers to drink a solution of colloidal silver to protect themselves from coronavirus — and a guest who was selling it promised that a dose will cure them and strengthen their immune system within 12 hours.
"Well, let's say it hasn't been tested on this strain of the coronavirus," said his guest. "But it's been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours. Totally eliminate it, kills it, deactivates it. And then it boosts your immune system, so then you can support the recovery, because when you kill the virus, then the immune system comes into action to clear it out. So you want a vibrant immune system as well as an ability to deactivate these viruses."
James Comey claps back at Trump after deranged Oval Office rant asking why he isn’t in jail
Former FBI Director James Comey is clapping back against President Donald Trump's false allegations and attacks on him.
Trump said that it was unfair that prosecutors recommended such a high sentence for Roger Stone when Comey hadn't been jailed. Comey not only hasn't been convicted of a crime or even charged with one, so it's unclear what Comey would be jailed for.
"You have murderers and drug addicts that don't get nine years," the president said during a press availability Wednesday. "Nine years for doing something that no one can even define what he did."
Stone was convicted of seven felonies involving obstruction of justice and aggravated witness tampering for his threats to kill one of the witnesses.
White House official urges Trump not to pardon Roger Stone: ‘The guy committed serious crimes’
President Donald Trump has faced outrage after the Justice Department overruled the prosecutors working on the obstruction and witness tampering case against former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, and urged a federal court to give him a far more lenient sentence than recommended. But that isn't the end of it — Trump has suggested he may be considering giving Stone a presidential pardon, and some of his ardent supporters, like Fox News host Tucker Carlson, are urging him to do it.