Sally Yates: Trump is transforming the DOJ into his ‘personal grudge squad’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates has written a scathing column for the Washington Post in which she outlines all the ways that President Donald Trump has corrupted the United States Department of Justice in his quest to transform it into what she describes as his “personal grudge squad.”

In her op-ed, Yates argues that the president’s constant tweeting about the DOJ has undermined its independence, as attorneys there might decide to make prosecutorial decisions based on whether or not they think the president would approve.

The most obvious recent example of this came when Attorney General Bill Barr intervened to reduce the sentencing guidelines for Trump ally Roger Stone. In fact, Trump continued attacking the DOJ and its employees even after he got what he wanted from Barr.

“After the four prosecutors resigned from the Stone case, Trump viciously attacked them, took a swing at the sentencing judge (perhaps laying the groundwork for a pardon), accused former special counsel Bob Mueller of committing perjury and then congratulated the attorney general for ‘taking charge of a case that was totally out of control,'” Yates writes.

The Stone case is far from the only disturbing incident to occur under Barr’s leadership, however.

As Yates writes, “it followed a disturbing trend that includes: a four-page memorandum distorting the findings of the Mueller investigation and gratuitously absolving the president of obstruction of justice; a public rejection of the Justice Department inspector general’s findings regarding the propriety of opening the Russia investigation; repeated echoing of the president’s politically charged rhetoric undermining law enforcement and the intelligence community; and the president’s personal lawyer being set up with a special avenue to funnel dirt to the department about the president’s political rival.”

Read the whole column here.

Army ignores Trump and chooses not to investigate Alexander Vindman: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

The Army has no plans to investigate the former National Security Council staffer who testified in the House impeachment inquiry against President Trump, POLITICO reports.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy made the announcement in the wake President Donald Trump's comments where he said he imagined the military would “take a look at” whether Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman should face disciplinary action for the “horrible things” he said during his testimony.

In a move that many saw as retribution meted out by Trump, Vindman was fired from his position last week after Trump's acquittal in the Senate.

Former Stormy Daniels lawyer and Trump tormentor Michael Avenatti found guilty of extortion

Published

31 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Michael Avenatti, the attorney who formerly represented adult film star Stormy Daniels and subsequently became a regular tormentor of President Donald Trump, has been found guilty of attempting to extort athletics apparel giant Nike.

CNN reports that a jury found Avenatti guilty of all three counts in the case: transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, attempted extortion and honest services wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Avenatti told Nike that he would expose them for purportedly making illicit payments to amateur basketball players unless they paid him millions of dollars.

‘This is how republics end!’ Trump supporters have white-hot meltdown after Andrew McCabe skates

Published

40 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

The United States Department of Justice revealed on Friday that it will not bring criminal charges against former FBI Director Andrew McCabe for allegedly lying to investigators -- and supporters of President Donald Trump are not pleased.

After news broke that McCabe would not face criminal prosecution, many Trump supporters immediately howled about the death of justice in the American republic -- all this because of a man who lied to investigators about leaks that were actually damaging to Hillary Clinton.

Check out some of the furious reactions below.

The precedent has been set.

