‘Say thank you, Mr. President!’ Trump bizarrely demands Border Patrol agents praise him in middle of speech
President Donald Trump on Friday demanded praise from a room full of Border Patrol agents after he boasted to them about getting his long-promised border wall built.
During a speech in front of the National Border Patrol Council, Trump explained how he secured money for his wall by bypassing Congress and declaring a “national emergency” that let him pilfer funds from the military.
“But when you want to get money for a wall, that most of the people in the Democrat Party wanted five years ago, they just didn’t like it when I announced that we’re going to build it, they were unable to get it build, they had the money but they were unable to get it built, because it takes talent to build things!” Trump said, without ever once citing evidence to support his false claim that Democrats at one point tried to build a wall like the one he’s proposed constructing.
The president then took a victory lap around building the border wall, which has not actually been constructed on the U.S.-Mexico border.
“We got it built!” he said. “And I made your jobs a lot easier! Say, ‘Thank you, Mr. President!'”
The room erupted in applause.
Watch the video below.
Trump lies and says Democrats wanted to build a border wall "5 years ago" but just couldn't get the money to get it done, then he instructs his audience to praise him for the wall: "Say thank you, Mr President." pic.twitter.com/3PokKOf4BK
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 14, 2020
Breaking Banner
Trump Jr ridiculed for unfollowing Mitt Romney: ‘Do you think he was … triggered?’
Trump family angst against Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) escalated further on Friday after Donald Trump, Jr. appeared to unfollow the 2012 GOP standard-bearer.
The Twitter account Trump's Alert, which tracks such things, flagged on Friday that the president's eldest son appears to no longer follow the Utah Republican.
As neither account had been suspended, either Trump, Jr. unfollowed Romney or Romney blocked Trump, Jr.
Here's some of what people were saying about the development:
https://twitter.com/apefaceoo1/status/1228424223309357056
How will Romney ever recover from this?
R. Kelly hit with updated federal charges in Chicago
US authorities on Friday released revamped federal charges in Chicago against the R&B superstar R. Kelly, to include sex crime allegations that involve a new accuser.
The latest allegations against the disgraced 53-year-old artist -- who is accused in multiple states of sex crimes against minors -- goes into scant detail of the new accuser dubbed "Minor 6" but, like the original indictment, involves multiple child pornography counts.
The superseding filing removes the reference to "Minor 2," however, meaning there are still five accusers involved in the Chicago federal case.
Breaking Banner
‘Banana republic’: Judge slammed DOJ for stringing along McCabe investigation to help Trump politically
According to revelations from a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Justice Department attorneys were met with "mounting frustration and skepticism" from a federal judge regarding documents related to the investigation of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, The Daily Beast reports.
According to federal judge Reggie Barnett Walton, President Trump's involvement in the McCabe investigation was “disturbing,” a “mess,” and reflected a “banana republic.”
“I think it’s very unfortunate,” Judge Walton told prosecutors as the case stalled in late September. “And I think as a government and as a society we’re going to pay a price at some point for this.”