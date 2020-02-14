‘Say thank you, Mr. President!’ Trump bizarrely demands Border Patrol agents praise him in middle of speech

President Donald Trump on Friday demanded praise from a room full of Border Patrol agents after he boasted to them about getting his long-promised border wall built.

During a speech in front of the National Border Patrol Council, Trump explained how he secured money for his wall by bypassing Congress and declaring a “national emergency” that let him pilfer funds from the military.

“But when you want to get money for a wall, that most of the people in the Democrat Party wanted five years ago, they just didn’t like it when I announced that we’re going to build it, they were unable to get it build, they had the money but they were unable to get it built, because it takes talent to build things!” Trump said, without ever once citing evidence to support his false claim that Democrats at one point tried to build a wall like the one he’s proposed constructing.

The president then took a victory lap around building the border wall, which has not actually been constructed on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We got it built!” he said. “And I made your jobs a lot easier! Say, ‘Thank you, Mr. President!'”

The room erupted in applause.

Trump lies and says Democrats wanted to build a border wall "5 years ago" but just couldn't get the money to get it done, then he instructs his audience to praise him for the wall: "Say thank you, Mr President." pic.twitter.com/3PokKOf4BK — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 14, 2020