‘Scraping the bottom of the barrel’: Internet mocks GOP’s decision to promote Jim Jordan

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, the House Republican Steering Committee decided to move Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) into the ranking membership of the House Judiciary Committee, replacing Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) who is mounting a bid for Senate. Jordan previously served as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, a position that will now be taken by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).

Commenters on social media mocked the new leadership role for Jordan, who is beloved by Trump supporters for his habit of shouting down liberals in committee but carries with him a large amount of political baggage and controversy. Many on Twitter used the nickname “Gym Jordan,” a reference to his alleged refusal to report sexual assault of Ohio State students while he worked as a wrestling coach:

4-year-old dies after Facebook antivaxxers advise mother to put potatoes in his socks instead of giving him Tamiflu

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

On Thursday, NBC News reported that a four-year-old boy in Colorado has died after his anti-vaccine mother chose advice from a Facebook group over her son's pediatrician.

Fellow members of the page, "Stop Mandatory Vaccination," advised her not to fill the Tamiflu prescription the doctor had prescribed after her son developed a fever and started to seize. Instead, as she complained that her "natural cure" regimen of peppermint oils, Vitamin C, and lavender were not working, they recommended breastmilk, thyme, elderberry, and even putting potatoes in his socks.

Astronaut Christina Koch back on earth after shattering spaceflight record by a woman

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

NASA's Christina Koch returned to Earth safely on Thursday after shattering the spaceflight record for female astronauts with a stay of almost 11 months aboard the International Space Station.

Koch touched down at 0912 GMT on the Kazakh steppe after 328 days in space, along with Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency.

Koch was shown seated and smiling broadly after being extracted from the Soyuz descent module in the Roscosmos space agency's video footage from the landing site.

"I am so overwhelmed and happy right now," said Koch, who blasted off on March 14 last year.

Miami Democrats file bar complaint against Matt Gaetz for his classified facility raid

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party filed a complaint with the Florida State Bar against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), citing the October incident in which he and several of his fellow GOP lawmakers stormed a highly classified information facility during an impeachment proceeding.

"[We have] taken action to hold one of President Trump's top defenders accountable for violating legal ethics by risking America's national security to "grandstand" in Congress which entailed breaking into a secure, compartmented information facility, then ordering pizza," stated the Miami-Dade Democratic Party in a press release.

Continue Reading
 
 
