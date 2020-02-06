‘Scraping the bottom of the barrel’: Internet mocks GOP’s decision to promote Jim Jordan

On Thursday, the House Republican Steering Committee decided to move Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) into the ranking membership of the House Judiciary Committee, replacing Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) who is mounting a bid for Senate. Jordan previously served as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, a position that will now be taken by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).

Commenters on social media mocked the new leadership role for Jordan, who is beloved by Trump supporters for his habit of shouting down liberals in committee but carries with him a large amount of political baggage and controversy. Many on Twitter used the nickname “Gym Jordan,” a reference to his alleged refusal to report sexual assault of Ohio State students while he worked as a wrestling coach:

Jim Jordan, 2018: “I never took the bar exam, so don't, like – I'm not – I'm just a wannabe." #onlythebestpeople — Geoff Coe (@wildimagesfla) February 6, 2020

Jordan is an embarrassment to Ohio. — Beth bowman (@Bethbowman19) February 6, 2020

Scraping the bottom of the barrel… — Jilli Brown (@JilliBrownn) February 6, 2020

Why not? We know he is strong on justice. pic.twitter.com/faIVd6OKof — CarrieT (@UclaBruin1998) February 6, 2020

Whenever Jim Jordan is trending I vowed to always tweet this.#GymJordan pic.twitter.com/719pxn7hfB — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) February 6, 2020

Also he never passed the bar. And Matt Gaetz never passes a bar. I'll show myself out. — MemeWrangler (@BasketHerder) February 6, 2020