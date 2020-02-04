Senate Republicans have to stay in the Trump cult to survive: conservative columnist
In a piece published at the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin referred to Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) closing argument in President Trump’s impeachment trial, writing that it’s “heart-wrenching” to know that his “appeals to truth and decency, and his insistence on the difference between right and wrong, are foreign and unintelligible to a Senate Republican majority that has convicted itself of intellectual and moral sloth.”
Schiff made one last ditch appeal to Republicans, telling them not to convict Trump “because truth or right or decency matters nothing to him, but because we have proven our case, and it matters to you.”
“Truth matters to you,” Schiff said, addressing Senate Republicans. “Right matters to you. You are decent. He is not who you are.”
But Rubin thinks Schiff is “dead wrong” in that characterization.
“Senate Republicans think their seats, their position of power, their earning potential, their friendships and their futures require them to align themselves with Trump,” Rubin writes. “Jettisoning all that to do the right thing and vindicate truth and decency is unimaginable.”
“Simply put, their entire self-worth and career aspirations depend upon staying firmly within the cult,” she continues. “These are not inner-directed people, needless to say.”
Read her full piece over at The Washington Post.
Breaking Banner
The View’s Meghan McCain’s goes down in flames after attempt to troll Pete Buttigieg
Meghan McCain's attempted to weigh in on the Iowa caucus debacle that has Democrats scrambling to come up with results -- and multiple candidates claiming victory -- did not go well when she took to Twitter to troll former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for also saying he won.
According to "The View" co-host and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Buttigieg was indulging in "millennial" behavior.
"Mayor Pete claiming victory when there’s no results in whatsoever, is truly the most millennial move he could pull. #ParticipationTrophy," she wrote.
Given her status as someone who is perceived to have landed her high profile gig due to her famous last name, Twitter users immediately piled on McCain. You can see a sampling below:
2020 Election
Everyone calm down: Iowa’s caucus chaos is just a minor bump — not a world-ending conspiracy
Going into the Iowa caucuses Monday night, the stakes felt sky-high compared even to other dramatic years, like 2016 or 2008. Even though, realistically speaking, the differences between how the Democratic candidates would govern as president are pretty small, the large field, combined with the urgent need to beat Donald Trump in November plus still-lingering anger over the way the 2016 primaries played out, had tensions running high.
Breaking Banner
‘RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA’: Trump channels Jan Brady to sow mistrust in Iowa caucus results
President Donald Trump kept fanning the flames of outrage over delayed results from the Iowa caucus.
The state's Democratic Party has been unable to identify a winner due to difficulties in tabulating and transmitting precinct tallies, and the president has been lobbing attacks throughout Tuesday morning.
"When will the Democrats start blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the Great State of Iowa?" Trump tweeted, sounding a bit like middle sister Jan Brady from "The Brady Bunch."