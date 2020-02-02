Senator who voted down evidence leaves Chuck Todd speechless by recommending everyone read Bolton’s book
Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) caught NBC host Chuck Todd off guard over the weekend when he suggested that senators should read former National Security adviser John Bolton after they acquit
“The House [impeachment] managers came to us and said, ‘We have overwhelming evidence, we have a mountain of evidence,'” Alexander told Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press. “Which made me think, then why do you need more evidence?”
“Do you think it’s more helpful for the public to hear from John Bolton?” Todd asked.
"Well, they'll read his book in two weeks," Alexander quipped causing Todd to take a long pause.
During last week’s Senate impeachment trial, Alexander voted along party lines to reject testimony from Bolton or additional evidence in the case. He is expected to vote to acquit President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Watch the video below from NBC.
The statement seemed to leave Todd shellshocked. He ended the interview without another word.
White nationalist speaker heckled for denying Holocaust at Virginia gun march: ‘You are literally a neo-Nazi’
A white nationalist speaker who has been affiliated with neo-Nazi rhetoric was caught on video denying the Holocaust at a pro-Second Amendment march in Richmond, Virginia.
The remarks were made by former Proud Boy Jovanni Valle, who goes by the name Jovi Val. Video clips of Valle's speech were shared on Twitter by writer Robert Evans.
"You wear a swastika and walk down the street," a man can be heard telling Valle. "You took it off and now you are like, oh no. You are denying the existence of the Holocaust."
WATCH: Virginia gun rights activist trashes MSNBC reporter’s live shot by shouting F-bombs
A gun rights activist in Virginia went ballistic on Monday when he saw an MSNBC correspondent reporting from a Second Amendment rally.
NBC's Gabe Gutierrez was finishing up his live report at the Richmond demonstration when a man burst into the shot.
The man rattled off a string of profanities and capped it off with "f*ck you." Several security guards blocked the man from getting close to Gutierrez.
"Apologies for some of the background noise you just heard," MSNBC host Hallie Jackson said as the network cut the sound.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.