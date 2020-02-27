‘Set up for failure’: CNN’s Camerota speculates Pence is about to become Trump’s coronavirus fall guy
President Donald Trump on Wednesday appointed Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak — but CNN’s Alisyn Camerota said that the president may have given the VP an impossible task.
Reacting to the news that Pence would be the point man for the government’s efforts to contain the virus, Camerota said that it might be too late to really get a handle on a situation that is already highly likely to do real damage to both public health and the economy.
“It seemed Vice President Pence may be set up for failure,” she said. “Not intentionally, but how is he going to get his arms around this?”
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman then explained how Pence’s appointment will likely not restore confidence, especially if his office makes the response entirely about containing political damage instead of giving the public accurate information.
“[Coronavirus infections] could grow to a number that is much more significant than what the public has seen in this country so far,” she said. “And that’s just going to be an unpleasant load to bear. We don’t know how much more we’re going to hear from experts in the administration — they’re trying hard to centralize this within the VP’s staff that everything is going to go through them.”
‘Just not factual’: CNN’s Camerota corners GOP lawmaker about Trump spreading coronavirus misinformation
CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Thursday grilled Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) about President Donald Trump's widely panned response to the coronavirus epidemic.
During an interview with Hurd, Camerota asked whether he really had confidence in Vice President Mike Pence's ability to lead the federal government's efforts to contain the virus.
Hurd tried to turn that question back against the CNN host by saying she sounded like she was saying the Centers for Disease Control weren't properly focused on fighting the outbreak.
"No!" Camerota countered. "I'm intimating that there is different information coming out of the government. The press conference yesterday had all sorts of things that were just not factual. The president didn't seem to know the fatality rate of coronavirus versus the flu. He's been trying to tamp down concerns and I'm just trying to make sure everybody's on the same page."
Ex-GOP senator hammers lawmakers quaking in their boots out of fear of Trump: ‘Why are you there?’
Appearing on CNN on Wednesday morning, retired Sen. William Cohen (R-ME) hammered members of his own party still sitting in the Senate who refuse to take on Donald Trump, saying they are failing the country and themselves by standing by in fear.
Speaking with CNN hosts Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, Cohen said kowtowing to the president is nothing new, but has grown worse over the past ten years.
"Some of it has to do with external pressures, that of social media, talk radio, specific channels that have a particular view and then hammer that view home to the constituents who then pressure the members of Congress," he explained. "But you have to ask yourself: Why are you a senator? Why are you there? Are you acting out of sheer fear that if you speak up and take a position that's controversial you'll be punished?"
CNN’s Toobin unleashes hell on Trump’s ‘outrageous’ attacks on Stone jury
On CNN Wednesday, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin laid into President Donald Trump for his ongoing public attacks on the jurors who convicted his former campaign strategist and friend Roger Stone. Trump and his allies have been arguing that the verdict is invalid because the jury forewoman had a Twitter account in which she criticized the president.
"To be honest, I don't know what Judge Jackson is going to do. I don't really know how significant these statements are. So I wouldn't make a prediction about what she's going to do about the new trial situation," said Toobin. "But as for what the president said, it is so outrageous to attack jurors. I mean, these are ultimately private figures. They didn't volunteer. The judges, you know, need jurors. The legal system needs jurors. And the idea that the president would single out jurors repeatedly for criticism..."