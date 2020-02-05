Seth Meyers mocks McConnell’s creepy smile during State of the Union that made him look like a possessed doll
Seth Meyers mocked President Donald Trump’s “campaign rally” before a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.
Highlighting that Trump lied his way through the speech, Meyers cited lies about immigration, job numbers, tax cuts, but his favorite was the moment that Trump claimed that if there was a bipartisan piece of legislation to reduce prescription drug prices that he would sign it. There is not only a bill that has been passed by the House and is sitting on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY), the agreement that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has put together has been denied by McConnell too.
Democrats responded to Trump’s promise by chanting “H.R. 3,” the name of the House Resolution that was passed doing what Trump asked.
“I love that they’re chanting the bills name because you know Trump has no idea what that means,” Meyers laughed.
In his Trump voice, Meyers mused, “H.R.? Wait, what? Isn’t that where women file all their complaints against me? I thought there were way more than three.”
He explained that there were so many lies that it was impossible to keep track. It earned him glares from Democrats, expressions of shock from Pelosi and disappointed headshakes from elder statesmen.
“Compare that to the reactions from Republicans in the crowd like smirking 80s movie villains Neal Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh,” said Meyers. “And a horrifying smile from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who looked like Chuckie pretending he’s not possessed.”
Doing a hilarious impression of a slow-talking southern gentleman, Meyers explained, “Well, I’m, uh, just a regular old doll. You can go to bed now. I’m, uh, I’m not going to do evil once you’re asleep. Go to bed. Just a regular doll.”
“Those two moments are perfect illustrations of the crisis of democracy we’re currently facing,” he explained. “A majority leader who actually represents a minority of Americans working with a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million, installed two Supreme Court Justices with lifetime appointments.”
Watch the commentary below:
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that during the impeachment trial when it was clear former national security adviser John Bolton had things to say, he offered to let Bolton give a statement under oath. Bolton refused.
"I can tell you that after the Senate voted not to hear witnesses -- after they voted to be the first impeachment trial in history without witnesses, we did approach John Bolton's counsel and asked if Mr. Bolton would be willing to submit an affidavit under oath, describing what he observed in terms of the president's Ukraine misconduct, and he refused," said Schiff. "So. for whatever reason, he apparently was willing to testify before the Senate but apart from that, seeps intent on saving it for his book."
