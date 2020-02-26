Seth Meyers: You know Trump isn’t the chief law enforcement officer because he couldn’t pass the physical

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers warned that the United States is sliding into authoritarianism under President Donald Trump.

Sounding the alarm Wednesday evening, Meyers cited reports that Trump was making lists of disloyal people, purging them from their jobs, hiring unqualified cronies in top posts, and claiming he has the right to interfere in criminal cases.

While speaking to the press last week, Trump even announced that he’s allowed to be involved in all criminal cases because he’s the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. It’s actually a title used for the attorney general.

“No!” Meyers exclaimed. “You’re not a law enforcement officer! First of all, you’d never pass the background check or the physical.”

Similarly, law enforcement positions require a psychological evaluation. It’s unknown if Trump has ever had one.

“You don’t even know the sound a gun makes,” Meyers continued, playing clips of Trump seemingly confused about his sound effects.”

The host explained that it’s clear Trump desperately wants to be a cop, but realistically he’s more like the annoying crossing guard, who isn’t really paying much attention to traffic.

Watch Meyers hilarious comments below: