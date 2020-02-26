Quantcast
Seth Meyers: You know Trump isn’t the chief law enforcement officer because he couldn’t pass the physical

Published

1 min ago

on

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers warned that the United States is sliding into authoritarianism under President Donald Trump.

Sounding the alarm Wednesday evening, Meyers cited reports that Trump was making lists of disloyal people, purging them from their jobs, hiring unqualified cronies in top posts, and claiming he has the right to interfere in criminal cases.

While speaking to the press last week, Trump even announced that he’s allowed to be involved in all criminal cases because he’s the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. It’s actually a title used for the attorney general.

“No!” Meyers exclaimed. “You’re not a law enforcement officer! First of all, you’d never pass the background check or the physical.”

Similarly, law enforcement positions require a psychological evaluation. It’s unknown if Trump has ever had one.

“You don’t even know the sound a gun makes,” Meyers continued, playing clips of Trump seemingly confused about his sound effects.”

The host explained that it’s clear Trump desperately wants to be a cop, but realistically he’s more like the annoying crossing guard, who isn’t really paying much attention to traffic.

Watch Meyers hilarious comments below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Conservative columnist nails the infectious diseases the Trump White House is suffering from

Published

40 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

On Wednesday, conservative columnist Max Boot revealed the "diseases" at the heart of President Donald Trump's administration that are weakening their capacity to respond to the very real disease threat from coronavirus.

Simply put: Fevered nationalism, hatred of the civil service, and a pathological desire to erase the legacy of President Barack Obama.

"Covid-19 has already infected more than 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing more than 2,600 deaths, and experts doubt it will slow in the spring," wrote Boot. "That a virus that started in China could have a bad impact on the United States should be no surprise: Diseases don’t respect borders any more than terrorists or trade flows do. Transnational threats require transnational solutions. To cite but one example, many of the medicines and medical supplies that Americans need, including N95 face masks, come from China."

Trump’s health secretary learned Pence was taking over coronavirus outbreak moments before press conference

Published

57 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump apparently left Secretary Alex Azar out of the loop on Vice President Mike Pence taking over the coronavirus response.

According to the Washington Post, Azar was "blindsided" by the decision, according to five people familiar with the incident. Azar learned about it moments before the press conference this afternoon.

Pence said that he would run a task force at the Department of Health and Human Services, which Azar is in charge of.

US has first case of community-spread coronavirus transmission — as Trump says spread is under control

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump did a Wednesday press conference where he said that the coronavirus was under control and only a little over one dozen people had it and it would be down to five people soon. In fact, the U.S. hit its 60th person. One dramatic shift happened in the virus, however.

According to KCRA, the first community-spread infection has occurred in California.

A Solano County patient “had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual,” said the California Department of Public Health.

