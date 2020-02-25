‘Shame on you’: Ex-tea party congressman slams Rush Limbaugh for claiming coronavirus is being overhyped to hurt Trump

Right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh drew fury after suggesting that the media is “gleeful” about the coronavirus pandemic out of hope that it will damage President Donald Trump — and his suggestion that the virus isn’t really that bad.

One of the voices condemning him was former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), a tea party conservative who himself used to host a right-wing talk radio program:

I was a conservative talk radio for six years. I’m amazed I lasted that long because I could never spew ugly lies and manipulative bullshit like Rush Limbaugh spews. Shame on you Rush. Shame on you. https://t.co/l4broVzBDl — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 25, 2020

Walsh, who served in Congress from 2011 to 2013, has emerged as a prominent critic of Trump from the right, and briefly mounted a primary challenge against the president.