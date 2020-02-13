‘Shameless hypocrisy’: CNN anchor rips GOP for carrying Trump’s water after criticizing Obama and Bill Clinton
CNN host Bianna Golodryga was filling in for Kate Bolduan Thursday morning when a panel discussion turned to talk about the Republican Party carrying President Donald Trump’s water.
“It just continues to be a long line of intimidation that we have seen from the president, and really not following the basic structure that our government was founded upon,” said political analyst Mark Preston. “The separation of powers, the dignity that is supposed to come with the office, the moral obligation we have not only for our own citizens but around the world. He’s thrown it all out the window.”
He noted that Republicans have been saying for months that it should all be thrown to the American people to see what they say. “I don’t know anything else is going to matter at this point,” he said.
Speaking to the Republican on the panel, Golodryga said that she is “old enough to remember when the world almost blew up after President Obama commented on Hillary Clinton’s character, when she was under investigation, he was giving an interview. Obviously, when her husband President Clinton met alone for a few minutes on a tarmac with Loretta Lynch. Now Republicans seem not to be bothered at all. How do you characterize this as anything other than shameless hypocrisy?”
Republican political commentator Doug Heye described it as nothing more than politics 101.
“If you’re a Republican member of Congress and speak out against the president, you know you may get a tweet like the one you just read towards the former chief of staff,” he said.
