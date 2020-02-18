‘She’s your damn senator’: Emerson College blasted for leaving Elizabeth Warren out of 2020 poll
Emerson College was blasted for leaving their own senator out of head-to-head matchups in their latest nationwide poll.
The poll showed four candidates with double-digit support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) measured at 29%, former Vice President Joe Biden was at 22%, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg was at 14% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in at 12%.
But the poll did not even test Warren in head-to-head matchups with Trump.
Warren scored 50% higher in the primary poll than former Pete Buttigieg, who was included in the matchups. And Warren had twice the support as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who made the cut.
Charles Pierce, who covers politics for Esquire, was shocked by the omission.
Jesus Christ, Emerson, she’s your damn senator. https://t.co/6xSSxCjFUw
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 19, 2020
