Soldiers and police enter El Salvador’s parliament
Soldiers entered El Salvador’s parliament Sunday as the president demanded lawmakers approve a $109 million loan to equip the military and police to fight against violent gangs.
Nayib Bukele called an extraordinary weekend session of parliament to ask it approve a loan that has pitted the executive against lawmakers in a country with one of the world’s highest murder rates.
Before his entry, armed police and soldiers with rifles and wearing body armor entered the chamber and stood guard — a move not seen since the end of the country’s civil war in 1992.
“If these good-for-nothings (lawmakers) do not approve the Territorial Control Plan this week we will call them to hold a session again next Sunday,” Bukele said in a speech to supporters outside the parliament.
Bukele, who took office last June, has pledged to tackle gang violence and intends using the loan to better equip the military and police, but lawmakers refused to sit for an extra session over the weekend to debate the issue.
Bukele also called on supporters to gather outside parliament and help pressure the politicians.
“When officials break the constitutional order, the Salvadoran people have the right to insurrection to remove those officials,” Bukele said.
The presence of troops prompted international cries of concern.
Amnesty International said in a statement posted on Twitter that the military presence “could mark the beginning of a dangerous route for institutions and for human rights in the country.”
The European Union, meanwhile, expressed “great concern” over the “confrontation” between Salvadoran institutions.
El Salvador is one of the world’s most dangerous nations — excluding those enduring an armed conflict — with an average of 35.6 homicides per 100,000 people last year.
Afghans celebrate ‘Skateistan’ victory at the Oscars
Afghans took to social media Monday to celebrate a rare piece of good news for the war-torn country, after a film about girls skateboarding took home an Oscar for best documentary short at the Academy Awards.
"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)" tracks international charity Skateistan's bid to teach young Afghan girls how to skateboard in the ultraconservative country, where few women are encouraged to participate in sport.
The film follows a group of young girls enrolled at the nonprofit who gain confidence and courage as they learn to skate on ramps and quarter pipes in Kabul amid frequent militant attacks and suicide bombings.
Snow problem for Japan’s ice sculpture festival
Every year, tens of thousands of tourists flock to the snow festival in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo, attracted by some 200 large, but intricate ice sculptures.
But this year, there's a problem: no snow.
With high temperatures that festival-goers put down to climate change, organisers were forced to truck in powder from distant towns for their signature sculptures in an unheard-of ice crisis.
"This lack of snow is unprecedented," said Yumato Sato, an official in charge of organising the snow festival, which normally uses 30,000 tonnes of the stuff for sculptures ranging from anime characters to famous racehorses.