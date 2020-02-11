Space explorers wanted: NASA seeks next generation of astronauts
Wanted: The next generation of astronauts to walk on the Moon and journey to Mars.
You’ll need a relevant Master’s degree, be prepared to live and work 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth on the International Space Station, and be a US citizen.
NASA announced Tuesday it was seeking to boost its astronaut corps, which currently stands at 48 active personnel, as part of plans to dramatically expand its crewed space missions in the coming years.
“We’re celebrating our 20th year of continuous presence aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in low-Earth orbit this year, and we’re on the verge of sending the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.
“For the handful of highly talented women and men we will hire to join our diverse astronaut corps, it’s an incredible time in human spaceflight to be an astronaut. We’re asking all eligible Americans if they have what it takes to apply beginning March 2.”
– Tough competition –
The requirements for a Master’s degree in science, engineering or mathematics (STEM) can also be met by being two years into a STEM PhD, or by being a test pilot, one of the most well-worn paths to the astronaut corps. A medical degree — or one in osteopathic medicine — also works.
The candidates will need at least two years’ professional experience, or, in the case of pilots, 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time.
And, for the first time ever, candidates will be asked to complete a two-hour online test.
The process is competitive. The last class of 11 NASA astronauts, which graduated in January, were picked from a record-breaking 18,000 applicants.
Their resumes are stellar: One of them, Jonny Kim, is an emergency physician and a veteran of 100 combat operations with the Navy SEALs, where he earned a Silver Star. He also has a mathematics degree and doctorate in medicine from Harvard.
NASA expects to select the next class by mid-2021, and the candidates will then embark on a two-year training program at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.
It will include classes in spacewalking at NASA’s underwater Neutral Buoyancy Lab, robotics, the systems of the International Space Station and piloting the T-38 training jet, Russian language lessons, and the building blocks of the Artemis program to return to the Moon by 2024.
The privileged few will join the 500 or so people who have ventured into space, as NASA looks to resume sending US astronauts to the ISS on private US rockets, go back to the Moon and head onward to Mars in the 2030s.
Traditionally, about half of new recruits have come from the military, especially test pilots who fly dangerous experimental aircraft, including the likes of Alan Shepard, the first American in space and Neil Armstrong, the first man on the Moon.
And the pay? For civilian candidates, it starts at the 11th grade for federal workers at $53,800 to $70,000.
Republican senators shredded after Trump team strong-arms prosecutors on Stone: ‘You made this possible’
It has been one of the worst days for the Justice Department in history, one CNN commentator said, as prosecutors in the Roger Stone case lined up to resign from the case. The move came after being undermined by Attorney General Bill Barr and President Donald Trump.
When Trump sent the following tweet, the DOJ announced it would be withdrawing the sentencing guidelines demanding seven to nine years in jail for Stone.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1227122206783811585
Trump also announced Tuesday that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman should be punished by the military. Trump said he "reported a false call." To be prosecuted for that, Vindman would have had to know it was a false call and had malicious intent. According to his testimony, he had neither. It's unclear what punishment he wants for Vindman's brother, who was also fired. The brother didn't have anything to do with the case, other than have the last name "Vindman."
CNN
Trump should just pardon Stone — because dragging this out will destroy the DOJ: Ex-FBI lawyer
On CNN Tuesday, former FBI General Counsel James Baker suggested that as bad as it would be for President Donald Trump to pardon his former campaign strategist Roger Stone, he might as well do it now — because the turmoil he is creating at the Department of Justice over the case, and the resignations of career prosecutors, is doing even worse damage to the country.
"While I am proud of the prosecutors, this is a bad day for the Justice Department," said Baker. "And everybody knows that the president is going to pardon Roger Stone. So just do it. Do it now, and don't wait for the day after the election when you are going to do it. It is better to frankly abuse that power of the pardon power than trash the Department of Justice. So I would say, Mr. President, just go ahead and pardon him, and jump to what is going to happen."
The ‘cancer’ in the White House has spread to the Justice Department: Ex-FBI agent
On Tuesday, following the extraordinary resignation of all four federal prosecutors who worked on the case of President Donald Trump campaign strategist Roger Stone, and the president's apparent pressure that his sentencing recommendation be reduced, former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa warned that the "cancer" in the White House has "spread to the Justice Department."
It remains unclear who exactly gave the order for prosecutors to reduce Stone's sentencing recommendation. But it comes around the same time as Trump issued an angry tweet complaining that Stone was being treated unfairly.