SpaceX announces partnership to send 4 tourists into deep orbit
SpaceX announced a new partnership Monday to send four tourists deeper into orbit than any private citizen in history has gone, without disclosing the date or price tag.
The company signed a deal with Space Adventures, which is based in Washington and has served as an intermediary to send eight space tourists to the International Space Station via Russian Soyuz rockets.
The first of these was Dennis Tito, who paid $20 million for an eight hour stay on the ISS back in 2001. The last to go was Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte, in 2009.
The tourists would be carried on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, which was developed to transport NASA astronauts and is due to make its first crewed flight in the coming months.
The tourism flights won’t go to the ISS, according to a statement by SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk.
“This historic mission will forge a path to making spaceflight possible for all people who dream of it, and we are pleased to work with the Space Adventures’ team on the mission,” said Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX.
The date and length of the mission have not been disclosed, but Space Adventures’ president Eric Anderson said it would be “capable of reaching twice the altitude of any prior civilian astronaut mission or space station visitor.” The ISS orbits at an altitude of 400 kilometers (250 miles).
That would place it well beyond what Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin are offering private customers. The two companies are developing vessels to send tourists just beyond the border of space (80 kilometers or 100 kilometers, depending on the definitions chosen by both). Tickets for Virgin started at $250,000 when they first went on sale in the mid 2000s.
SpaceX’s offering would likely be far more expensive, into the range of tens of millions of dollars, and powered by the same reusable Falcon 9 rocket that puts satellites into space and are to send astronauts to the ISS.
At the same time, Boeing is also developing a crew capsule called Starliner, also with the intention of transporting US astronauts to the ISS.
Like SpaceX, Boeing also envisages sending tourists into space, but the program’s development is hampered by major glitches that resulted in the early termination of an uncrewed test flight in December.
Israel plans new east Jerusalem settlement: watchdog
Israel has developed plans to build 9,000 settler homes in annexed east Jerusalem, the first such project in the city in more than 20 years, watchdog Peace Now said Tuesday.
Details of the plan emerged a day after Israel's transport ministry approved a controversial proposal to extend a train line from Tel Aviv into Jerusalem's flashpoint Old City.
Peace Now said the housing ministry had a week ago submitted plans to Jerusalem's Municipality to build the settlement units on the site of the former Atarot airport, between two Palestinian neighborhoods.
It said final approval of the project could take years.
Breaking Banner
Trump to grant clemency to former Giuliani partner and disgraced NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik
In what appears to be the third act of executive forgiveness, President Donald Trump will grant clemency to the former, disgraced NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, a friend and former partner of Rudy Giuliani, CNBC reports.
All these pardons and commutations appear to be sending a strong message that despite his claim to be a strong anti-corruption president, Trump is more than willing to protect friends and others who have committed crimes similar to those he has been accused of.
Woman charged over sex video that tripped up Macron ally
French prosecutors on Tuesday filed invasion of privacy charges against the girlfriend of a Russian activist who leaked a sex video that ensnared a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron.
Alexandra de Taddeo, 29, was the recipient of the video that prompted the ruling party's Benjamin Griveaux to abruptly pull out of the running for mayor of Paris last week.
She is charged with invasion of privacy and publishing images of a sexual nature without consent over the leaking of a video sent by Griveaux in 2018, which showed him masturbating, along with racy text messages.
Pyotr Pavlensky, a Russian activist who was granted political asylum in France in 2017, has admitted to uploading the images onto a purpose-built website, saying he wanted to expose the "hypocrisy" of Griveaux, a married father of three.