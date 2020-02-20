SpaceX Starship: Elon Musk explains how entertainment will work
SpaceX’s giant Starship vessel won’t just serve as a means of transport – it could host some of the most spectacular entertainment experiences in history.The stainless steel rocket, which SpaceX is currently producing in prototype form, is designed to send up to 100 people or 100 tons of cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond. It’s fueled by liquid oxygen and methane, enabling it to collect more fuel on other planets and venture out further into the stars. With CEO Elon Musk planning to establish a city on Mars by 2050, it could be the vessel that achieves Musk’s dream of a “multi-planetary specie…
Latest Headlines
New Jersey sues Trump administration to stop smog from rolling in from other states
New Jersey sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday, arguing that regulators aren’t doing enough to protect Garden State air from out-of-state pollution.It was the Garden State’sthird lawsuit against the EPA in four months. It’s all about a long-standing struggle over smog from other parts of the country that winds up in Jersey skies. The Sierra Club filed a similar suit with other environmental groups in February, according to court records.The complaints target different air quality rules. The state attorney general’s office argued Wednesday that the EPA wasn’t moving fast eno... (more…)
Latest Headlines
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Easter egg references ‘Stranger Things’ in a clever way
Star Trek: Picardlikes to drop super-nerdy references and act like you're just supposed to know. Don't remember Bruce Maddox? Too bad. Confused about why Hughis chilling on the reclaimed Borg cube? Tough — they're not even going to say his nameuntil like the episode is almost over.This take-no-prisoners approach is just how Picardlikes to roll. And in Episode 5, "Stardust City Rag," one massive plot point hinges on a surprise appearance from a non-regular Star Trek: Voyager character, and there's a good chance you may have forgotten all about him. Plus, the episode manages to slip in some booz... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘The right to do whatever I want as president’
On February 5th, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In other words, Trump's pre-election boast that he "could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody" and not "lose any voters" proved something more than high-flown hyperbole. (To be fair, he did lose one Republican "voter" in the Senate — Mitt Romney — but it wasn't enough to matter.)
The Senate's failure to convict the president will only confirm his conception of his office as a seat of absolute power (which, as we've been told, "corrupts absolutely"). This is the man, after all, who told a convention of student activists, "I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president. But I don't even talk about that." Except, of course, he does.