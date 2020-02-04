Spanish response to Trump’s State of the Union will lambaste Republicans for dismantling healthcare

The following are the excerpts from Rep. Veronica Escobar’s (D-TX) Spanish response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address. The English translation follows the Spanish.

Aquí en Texas, los líderes republicanos se han negado a mover un dedo para mejorar el acceso a una salud asequible y de calidad. En mi estado, la expansión de Medicaid podría proporcionar atención a cientos de miles de tejanos.

A la vez, los republicanos de todo el país luchan activamente para desmantelar los beneficios que salvan vidas, trabajando en las cortes para eliminar hasta la última protección de la Ley del Cuidado de Salud a Bajo Precio, incluyendo protecciones para los 130 millones de personas con enfermedades preexistentes.

Los demócratas están luchando. En el primer año como mayoría en la Cámara de Representantes, los demócratas aprobaron una legislación para reducir drásticamente el precio de las medicinas, reforzar las protecciones para las personas con enfermedades preexistentes y acabar con los planes de seguro médico a corto plazo – llamados ‘planes basura’.

***

Los demócratas también saben que muchas familias están luchando para sobrevivir en nuestra economía actual. Las políticas económicas del presidente Trump han creado una desigualdad que está creando dos Estados Unidos: uno donde el 1% más rico se beneficia y otro que deja atrás a muchos agricultores, empresas y familias trabajadoras.

Y al mismo tiempo, en lugar de invertir en el futuro de nuestros hijos y en oportunidades, el presidente ha disparado la deuda por más de 3 billones de dólares, todo por recortarle miles de millones de dólares de impuestos a los más ricos.

***

El 3 de agosto del año pasado, El Paso sufrió el ataque más mortal contra los latinos en la historia de los Estados Unidos. Un terrorista doméstico confesó haber viajado más de 10 horas para atacar a mexicanos e inmigrantes. Justo antes de comenzar su ola de asesinatos, publicó sus opiniones en el internet y usó las mismas palabras de odio usadas por el presidente Trump para describir a los inmigrantes y latinos.

Ese día, el asesino acabó con 22 vidas inocentes, hirió a docenas y rompió nuestros corazones.

Todos los días se producen incidentes de violencia con armas de fuego en nuestras escuelas, lugares de culto y vecindarios.

***

Sabemos que el presidente Trump violó su juramento al pedirle a otro país que interfiriera en nuestras elecciones, poniendo en riesgo la integridad de nuestras elecciones, nuestra seguridad nacional y luego intentando encubrir su mal comportamiento.

Este es un momento trágico y el Congreso debe defender nuestra república.

Los demócratas seguiremos luchando por la verdad y por lo que es correcto.

Nadie está por encima de la ley.

***

Desde los ataques contra los jóvenes Dreamers, la separación familiar, la muerte de niños migrantes, hasta el programa de “Permanecer en México” que envía a los solicitantes de asilo a situaciones peligrosas. Estas son políticas que ninguno de nosotros nunca imaginamos que sucederían en los Estados Unidos.

Recuerdo haber visto la Estatua de la Libertad en Ellis Island por primera vez. Estaba asombrada de Lady Liberty. Ella se erige como la guardiana de nuestros ideales: que todas las personas son creadas iguales, que los vulnerables deben ser atendidos y no rechazados, y que los Estados Unidos es el brillante ejemplo de bondad.

Depende de todos nosotros, ante uno de los momentos más desafiantes de la historia, reflejar la dignidad, la gracia, la belleza de Lady Liberty y los valores de los Estados Unidos.

English translation:

Here in Texas, Republican leaders have refused to lift a finger to improve access to affordable, quality health care. In my state, the expansion of Medicaid would provide care for hundreds of thousands of Texans.

And at the same time, Republicans across the nation are actively fighting to dismantle benefits that save lives, working in the courts to eliminate every last protection of the Affordable Care Act, including protections for the 130 million people with pre-existing conditions.

Democrats are fighting back. In the first year of our House Majority, Democrats passed sweeping legislation to dramatically reduce the price of prescription drugs, shore up protections for people with pre-existing conditions and crack down on shoddy short-term health insurance plans – what we call ‘junk plans.’

***

Democrats also know that too many families are struggling to get by in our economy. President Trump’s economic policies have created inequality that is creating two Americas: one where the wealthiest 1% benefit and one that leaves too many farmers, businesses, and working families behind.

And at the same time, instead of investing in our children’s future and in opportunity, the President has exploded the debt by more than $3 trillion – all to give billion-dollar tax cuts to the wealthiest few.

***

On August 3rd of last year, El Paso suffered from the deadliest targeted attack against Latinos in American history. A domestic terrorist confessed to driving over 10 hours to target Mexicans and immigrants. Just before he began his killing spree, he posted his views online and used hateful language like the very words used by President Trump to describe immigrants and Latinos.

That day, the killer took 22 innocent lives, injured dozens, and broke all of our hearts.

Incidents of gun violence take place in our schools, places of worship and neighborhoods every single day.

***

We know that President Trump violated his oath by asking for foreign interference, jeopardizing the integrity of our elections, putting our national security at risk, and then attempting to cover up his wrongdoing.

This is a tragic moment, and Congress must defend our republic.

We Democrats will continue to fight for truth and for what is right.

No one is above the law.

***

From attacks against Dreamers, family separation, the deaths of migrant children, to the Remain in Mexico policy that sends asylum seekers into dangerous situations. These are policies none of us ever imagined would happen in America in our lifetime.

I remember seeing the Statue of Liberty on Ellis Island for the first time. I was in awe of Lady Liberty. She stands as the guardian of our ideals – that all people are created equal, that the vulnerable are to be cared for and not shunned, and that America is the shining example of goodness.

It is up to all of us – in the face of one of the most challenging times in history – to reflect the dignity, grace of Lady Liberty and the values of America.