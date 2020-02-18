‘Spineless’: Prosecutor-turned-senator bashes Republicans for complacency to Trump’s corruption
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called it a “heart attack moment” in the United States as President Donald Trump is excusing perpetrators of corruption.
Among Trump’s pardons was at least one of his top donors, who contributed over $200,000 from his family just ahead of the announcement of the pardon. It poses the question if Trump is outright selling pardons to donors of his campaigns.
Blumenthal blasted his fellow senators as being part of “a morally spineless Republican majority who is enabling” the president.
He noted that the most striking thing is not just that Republicans were willing to acquit the president, but that they’ve remained largely silent on anything and everything Trump does that would normally be denounced.
Blumenthal is the most experienced prosecutor in Congress. He spent four years as former President Jimmy Carter’s U.S. Attorney for Connecticut and 20 years as attorney general.
See Blumenthal in the video below:
Neal Katyal predicts 'lawless' Trump will be held to justice in the end
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal predicted that the law would eventually catch up with President Donald Trump during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC.
"I think this country has a robust tradition of law and yes, the president has gotten away with so much," Katyal said.
"But I have news for him: the law will come after him. What he is doing is lawless, it is unprecedented, it breaks every rule in our constitutional democracy and the law will find a way to catch up with him," Katyal predicted.
"He can pardon his Mar-a-Lago friends and pardon his campaign contributors and this or that. But one way or another, our system robust enough between the press and the courts to bring him and his ilk, to justice," he explained. "And it will happen."
What's the real reason behind Trump's new pardons? At least one could help him win re-election in 2020
President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced on Tuesday.
DeBartolo, who owned the team when it won five Super Bowls in 14 years, pleaded guilty to a corruption charge in 1998 after testifying that former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards, who was sent to prison in the case, extorted him for a $400,000 bribe for a casino license, according to The Associated Press.
