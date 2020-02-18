‘Spineless’: Prosecutor-turned-senator bashes Republicans for complacency to Trump’s corruption

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called it a “heart attack moment” in the United States as President Donald Trump is excusing perpetrators of corruption.

Among Trump’s pardons was at least one of his top donors, who contributed over $200,000 from his family just ahead of the announcement of the pardon. It poses the question if Trump is outright selling pardons to donors of his campaigns.

Blumenthal blasted his fellow senators as being part of “a morally spineless Republican majority who is enabling” the president.

He noted that the most striking thing is not just that Republicans were willing to acquit the president, but that they’ve remained largely silent on anything and everything Trump does that would normally be denounced.

Blumenthal is the most experienced prosecutor in Congress. He spent four years as former President Jimmy Carter’s U.S. Attorney for Connecticut and 20 years as attorney general.

