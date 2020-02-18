Stephanie Grisham hints ‘anonymous’ author could face retaliation for ‘working against the American people’

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham suggested on Tuesday that an anonymous author who wrote a White House book exposing President Donald Trump is an enemy of the “American people.”

During an interview on Fox News, host Steve Doocy asked Grisham about reports that National Security Council Victoria Coates staffer may be reassigned because of rumors that she is the anonymous author who wrote the 2019 book A Warning.

“You know, I don’t know the answer to that,” Grisham replied. “I don’t know if that’s something that’s going to happen, if that’s something that she wants to happen.”

“You know, whoever wrote the anonymous book is a coward,” she added. “And whoever wrote the anonymous book and the op-ed, they do need to be found. And the fact that they are working in government against the president and essentially against the American people is not good.”

