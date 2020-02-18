Quantcast
Connect with us

Stephanie Grisham hints ‘anonymous’ author could face retaliation for ‘working against the American people’

Published

2 hours ago

on

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham suggested on Tuesday that an anonymous author who wrote a White House book exposing President Donald Trump is an enemy of the “American people.”

During an interview on Fox News, host Steve Doocy asked Grisham about reports that National Security Council Victoria Coates staffer may be reassigned because of rumors that she is the anonymous author who wrote the 2019 book A Warning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, I don’t know the answer to that,” Grisham replied. “I don’t know if that’s something that’s going to happen, if that’s something that she wants to happen.”

“You know, whoever wrote the anonymous book is a coward,” she added. “And whoever wrote the anonymous book and the op-ed, they do need to be found. And the fact that they are working in government against the president and essentially against the American people is not good.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain melts down on Joy Behar for asking her who she’s voting for in 2020

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain short-circuited when Joy Behar asked who she would vote for in November's presidential election.

The conservative McCain agreed with liberal Sunny Hostin, who said Mike Bloomberg's past history of racist and misogynist statements would pose a big problem in winning the Democratic nomination.

"There's a lot here," McCain said. "First of all, that's 2011 on PBS, not something he said after a few drinks. That's something he said on air. Just one second, he also -- there's a lawsuit the Washington Post dug up where he was sued for saying there was a woman who was having trouble finding a nanny for her child and he said, 'It's a blanking baby, all you need is some black who doesn't even have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judge Amy Jackson refuses to reschedule Roger Stone’s sentencing after he requests new trial

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Tuesday that Roger Stone's sentencing would move forward as scheduled even though he has requested a new trial.

Jackson made the ruling during a conference call with attorneys and prosectors.

The jusge indicated that she would rule on the request for a new trial at a later date. She said that Stone's sentence will not be executed until the new trial ruling has been made.

Attorneys for Stone have argued that the jury foreperson in his trial was biased against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Roger Stone’s sentencing will still happen on Thursday despite the events of the last week or so, Judge Jackson says. @dsamuelsohn reporting

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-GOP lawmaker wrecks his party for letting Trump drive America into ‘financial ruin’

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC), who also ran an ill-fated primary challenge against President Donald Trump, has written an op-ed for the New York Times in which he scolds his party for completely abandoning the mantra of fiscal responsibility that it repeated throughout former President Barack Obama's two terms in office.

Even though the GOP angrily attacked Obama and Democrats for passing a $700 billion economic stimulus program in the middle of the Great Recession, the party now seems to have no issue with Trump running up $1 trillion deficits during a period of economic growth.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image