Study indicates migraine sufferer’s brains are ‘hyper-excitable’
When suffering from a migraine, the last thing you may associate it with is excitement. But a recent study suggests that the brains of those who have the intense headache appear to be “hyper-excitable.”Researchers from the University of Birmingham and Lancaster University, both in England, set out to test a theory that a part of the answer lies in the visual cortex.Located in the back of the brain, the visual cortex is responsible for vision. Migraines are characterized by intense, debilitating headaches in which many who suffer from them report sensitivity to light.“Most migraineurs also repo…
2020 Election
Would ‘Medicare For All’ cost more than the US budget? Biden says so — but math says no
During the Feb. 7 Democratic presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden once again questioned the price tag of “Medicare for All,” the single-payer health care proposal championed by one of his key rivals, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.Biden argued that the plan was fiscally irresponsible and would require raising middle-class taxes. Specifically, he claimed, the plan “would cost more than the entire federal budget that we spend now.”Medicare for All’s price — and whether it’s worth it — is a subject of fierce discussion among Democratic presidential candidates. But we had never hea... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Why TV is obsessed with rebooting your favorite shows
LOS ANGELES — A new streaming service is trying to drum up enthusiasm by promising to reunite six beloved “friends” who last flirted and fought their way into our hearts more than 15 years ago. But don’t reserve a table at Central Perk just yet.Peacock is bragging about bringing back “Saved by the Bell,” the 1989-93 sitcom so tone deaf about teenage life that it made “Welcome Back, Kotter” seem like a documentary. The NBCU-owned newcomer, which launches in April, is also working on the further adventures of “Punky Brewster” and yet another reboot of “Battlestar Galactica.”Executives would obvi... (more…)
2020 Election
Here’s why Joe Biden’s stuttering is suddenly a big deal — and why it should be
How did you overcome stuttering and what advice would give a college student who has struggled with stuttering since he was a child?It seemed to me an odd question to ask a candidate for president of the United States at a CNN town hall. Given all that needs our attention these days — economic inequality, immigration and health care — any mention of stuttering seemed like trivia, a throwaway question to lighten the mood.But it didn’t take long after former Vice President Joe Biden launched into a response that I realized the seriousness of the issue.“You know, stuttering, when you think about ... (more…)