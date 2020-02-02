Quantcast
Connect with us

Super Bowl viewers disgusted by ‘gaslighting’ Trump campaign ad: ‘He’s trying to prove he’s not racist’

Published

3 hours ago

on

Kanye West hugging Trump

One of President Donald Trump’s campaign ads was released ahead of the Super Bowl, but the second was held back as a kind of surprise to viewers. Those who saw it were no only surprised but disgusted.

Interestingly, two Fox commercials ran on either side of it, so no other companies had to touch his ads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad talked about thanks to Trump’s criminal justice reform; families are being reunited. It’s an odd brag because Trump has spent the last few years taking children from their parents on the border and putting the children in holding pins with little food, water, clothing, baby supplies, medical attention, or even adequate bathrooms.

The criminal justice reform law has been part of what Trump claims he has done the best, but he wasn’t exactly the one who came up with the idea, lobbied for it, and got it past the House and Senate. He’s merely the one who signed it into law and held a huge press conference around it. Trump’s actual criminal justice policies involve more policing and supporting officers so they can shoot anyone they want.

As Wesley Lowery pointed out, the same people Trump supposedly released from prison for ridiculous low-level offenses, his Justice Department is now trying to keep those people in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others noted the hypocrisy that Trump ranted at black players for bringing their politics into football, but now he’s doing exactly that with his campaign ads.

ADVERTISEMENT

BraveNewFilms did their own ad responding to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Bloomberg was the only other Democrat to spring for an ad.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the responses to it below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/acigleheart/status/1224119501878366209v

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former federal prosecutor explains why a state or attorney general couldn’t prosecute Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner responded to a question from a follower asking why President Donald Trump couldn't be prosecuted from the New York attorney general or a group of states.

Attorney General Bill Barr and former special counsel Robert Mueller both decided that the Office of Legal Counsel decision saying that the president shouldn't be indicted because it can be distracting.

"We, at the outset, determined that, when it came to the president's culpability, we needed to go forward only after taking into account the OLC opinion that indicated that a sitting president cannot be indicted," Mueller testified.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fact-Check: Criminal justice reform didn’t save Alice Johnson — Kim Kardashian did

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump ran a factually inaccurate ad trying to promote his criminal justice reform using Alice Johnson as his spokesperson. The problem is that Alice Johnson was not a benefactor of Trump's criminal justice reform, she had thousands of Americans advocating on her behalf, and one, in particular, was Kim Kardashian, who went to the White House to lobby Trump personally.

Johnson was unfairly sent to prison for life using absurd drug laws in a failed criminal system. She was convicted in 1996 for being involved in a cocaine-trafficking organization. Trump granted her clemency; his criminal justice reform law wasn't involved at all.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Super Bowl viewers disgusted by ‘gaslighting’ Trump campaign ad: ‘He’s trying to prove he’s not racist’

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Kanye West hugging Trump

One of President Donald Trump's campaign ads was released ahead of the Super Bowl, but the second was held back as a kind of surprise to viewers. Those who saw it were no only surprised but disgusted.

Interestingly, two Fox commercials ran on either side of it, so no other companies had to touch his ads.

https://twitter.com/adage/status/1224119552906334208

The ad talked about thanks to Trump's criminal justice reform; families are being reunited. It's an odd brag because Trump has spent the last few years taking children from their parents on the border and putting the children in holding pins with little food, water, clothing, baby supplies, medical attention, or even adequate bathrooms.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image