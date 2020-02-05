Susan Collins admits she shouldn’t have said she ‘believes’ Trump learned his lesson on extorting Ukraine

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is already admitting that she got it wrong when she said she “believes” that President Donald Trump has learned that he shouldn’t extort foreign countries to investigate his political opponents.

In an interview with reporter Gregg Lagerquist of Maine-based local news station WGME, Collins said that it was premature for her to say that “I believe that the president has learned from this case.”

Instead, Collins told Lagerquist, she should have said that she “hopes” Trump learned to not shake down foreign countries for political dirt after going through being impeached.

Within literal hours of Collins saying that Trump will likely be more careful in the future, the president himself denied that he had learned any lessons and insisted that he made a “perfect” phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he repeatedly pressed to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Just spoke with Sen. Collins She now says she probably shouldn’t have said that she “believes” Pres. Trump has learned his lessons from the fallout from his dealings with Ukraine and #Impeachment She now says a better word would have been “hopes”#mepolitics pic.twitter.com/k5pC3nrVsc — Gregg Lagerquist (@GreggWGME) February 5, 2020