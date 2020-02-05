Quantcast
Susan Collins admits she shouldn’t have said she ‘believes’ Trump learned his lesson on extorting Ukraine

12 mins ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is already admitting that she got it wrong when she said she “believes” that President Donald Trump has learned that he shouldn’t extort foreign countries to investigate his political opponents.

In an interview with reporter Gregg Lagerquist of Maine-based local news station WGME, Collins said that it was premature for her to say that “I believe that the president has learned from this case.”

Instead, Collins told Lagerquist, she should have said that she “hopes” Trump learned to not shake down foreign countries for political dirt after going through being impeached.

Within literal hours of Collins saying that Trump will likely be more careful in the future, the president himself denied that he had learned any lessons and insisted that he made a “perfect” phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he repeatedly pressed to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.

‘Triggered’ Donald Trump Jr. scorched for demanding Republican party ‘expel’ Mitt Romney

39 mins ago

February 5, 2020

The son of the President is calling on the Republican National Committee to expel a sitting, duly elected U.S. Senator for abiding by his oath to deliver "impartial justice" by voting to convict and remove Donald Trump from office.

"Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS," Donald Trump, Jr. said on Twitter immediately after the Republican Senator of Utah concluded his speech on the Senate floor Wednesday making his announcement.

"He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now," Jr. continued, referring to Romney's failed 2012 presidential bid. "He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the GOP."

Donald Trump Jr. calls on Mitt Romney to be ‘expelled’ from GOP over impeachment vote

54 mins ago

February 5, 2020

