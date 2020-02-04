Susan Collins opposes censure of Trump because it wasn’t proposed earlier

Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday announced she would be voting to acquit President Donald Trump.

Following her speech, Collins spoke with reporters. According to Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis, Collins said she would not be considering censure because it was not proposed earlier.

She also explained that she believes Trump has been reprimanded, even though the Senate is expected to vote to acquit on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Collins talks to reporters about how she reached her decision to acquit Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – and how she thinks impeachment + bipartisan criticism = “a reprimand” pic.twitter.com/PxemLNIzM5 — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 4, 2020

Collins has been harshly criticized for her announcing she would not vote to hold Trump accountable.

Americans erupt over ‘typical disingenuous Susan Collins nonsense’ as she acquits Trump’s bad behavior#Impeachmenttrialsham #GOPCowardshttps://t.co/jpfe7UhkI0 — Raw Story (@RawStory) February 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

SERIOUSLY!?!? Susan @SenatorCollins predicts Trump will be ‘much more cautious’ about cheating as she votes to acquithttps://t.co/FspClkX7Kz — Raw Story (@RawStory) February 4, 2020

Susan Collins claims she is acquitting Trump's 'poor judgment' because she did so for Clinton#GOPCowardshttps://t.co/mrDzosnFUs — Raw Story (@RawStory) February 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT